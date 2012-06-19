* Rapid stockpiling brings inventories level with 2011
* Norwegian imports set to improve
LONDON, June 19 British gas for delivery this
winter hit a 14-month low on Tuesday as euro zone debt fears
dragged crude oil prices to matching lows and dented demand for
natural gas.
Gas delivering in winter 2012 slumped to levels last seen in
the first-quarter 2011 at 63.85 pence, losing about 15 percent
since the latest downtrend began in March.
Long-term gas prices lag movements in the price of oil by up
to six months, but sharp drops in oil markets often feed more
directly into the forward gas curve.
A renewed loss of confidence in the euro zone's growth
prospects, with fallout on U.S. and global economic outlooks,
pummeled oil prices to below $95 a barrel on Tuesday as traders
expected fuel demand to weaken.
That, combined with an oversupplied European gas market and
analyst forecasts of still lower demand to come, weighed on
long-term gas prices.
Rapid stockpiling at gas storage sites across the UK also
reinforced the view that the market will remain well supplied in
2012 and 2013, a UK gas trader said.
Inventories at Britain's biggest storage facility Rough
matched last year's levels at 73 percent full.
Day-ahead gas slumped 0.35 pence to 53.65 pence due to
rising supplies from Norway and the Netherlands, while reduced
heating demand due to warm weather reinforced the downward
trend.
Within-day gas, which is for immediate delivery, fell 1.15
pence to 53.75 pence.
The planned restarting of two Japanese nuclear reactors for
the first time since the Fukushima accident provided some relief
to the outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to
Britain.
"Japan's decision to restart some nuclear reactors means
there could be more liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes heading
to the UK," the trader added.
LNG demand in Japan, which was already the world's top LNG
importer, skyrocketed after Fukushima as it was mainly gas
plants that provided the electricity to make up for production
lost as nuclear plants shut down as a precaution following the
accident.
Rising Asian demand for LNG continues to pull cargoes out of
Europe to the Far East. Asian LNG demand is growing at 20
percent year-on-year as equivalent European demand drops by the
same extent, Bernstein Research analysts said on Tuesday.
Unlike UK gas traders, Bernstein analysts expect global LNG
markets to remain tight until at least 2016 despite nuclear
restarts in Japan, suggesting little improvement in Britain's
ability to win cargoes.
Despite conflicting LNG outlooks, the UK market appears
oversupplied due in part to recession-induced demand
destruction, and traders do not expect that to change.
Imports from Norway were set to improve on Tuesday after gas
system operator Gassco said its Aasgard field resumed production
following maintenance.
Production at Aasgard dropped by 24 mcm/d on Monday
following a shutdown at midnight, which lasted 24 hours.
Gas demand was one quarter below levels usually seen at this
time of the year as ongoing maintenance on the IUK pipeline
sending gas to Belgium continued to weigh on export demand.
In the power markets, day-ahead baseload electricity traded
at 41.60 pounds per megawatt hour.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)