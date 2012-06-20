* Spot prices seen stable during low demand
* Prices on far curve drop with oil
LONDON, June 20 British prompt gas prices rose
slightly on Wednesday morning as a drop in Norwegian supplies
left the system undersupplied despite low demand, while prices
further out on the curve continued to drop on the gloomy
economic outlook.
Gas prices for next day delivery were up 0.15 pence per
therm to 53.80 pence at 0915 BST (0815 GMT), and within-day
prices were up 0.35 pence to 54.10 pence a therm.
The rise came despite low gas demand of 176.3 million cubic
metres (mcm), almost 30 percent below the seasonal average,
according to data from National Grid.
Analysts said the rise was a result of falling supplies
through the Langeled gas pipeline from Norway, which fell by 25
mcm in the morning to 25 mcm.
"Flows through Langeled are substantially down and give a
clear bullish signal and the lower flows also lead to a short
system this morning," analysts at Point Carbon said.
As a result of these drops, Britain's gas system was
expected to be around 13 mcm undersupplied on Wednesday.
But because of the low demand, Point Carbon said it did not
expect spot prices to rise further, but instead to move sideways
in a range of 53.80 and 54.30 pence per therm.
Further out on the curve, the market mood remained bearish.
Gas prices for delivery next winter were down 0.25 pence to
63.60 pence per therm, their lowest level since the first
quarter of 2011, before the Arab Spring cut gas supplies from
North Africa.
Traders said the gas market was currently closely monitoring
the oil market, where front-month Brent crude prices were back
below $96 a barrel on Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)