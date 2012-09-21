* Met Office mid-term forecast sees below-average temps

* Threadbare LNG supplies support October gas

MILAN, Sept 21 British prompt gas prices rose on Friday due to shortages caused by lower Norwegian exports while lower-than-expected temperatures forecast for early next week raised demand estimates.

Gas delivery in the next working week rose 0.70 pence to 62.45 pence a therm, reflecting slightly colder weather as forecasters from Point Carbon revised downward temperatures on Monday.

Norwegian exports to Britain through the Langeled pipeline dropped to 23 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) from about 45 mcm/day overnight, further tightening supplies as the system struggled to cope with higher demand.

"There are small differences between the forecast, not as warm in the south (of England)," Point Carbon meteorologists said.

Britain's Met Office in its six to 15 day forecast said: "Daytime temperatures during this period will tend to be near or slightly below average, giving a rather chilly feel to the air during episodes of wet and windy weather."

Threadbare LNG deliveries supported month-ahead gas at 60.10 pence, up 0.35 pence on the day with just one shipment scheduled to arrive in Britain, potentially reflecting maintenance at Qatari export plants.

Qatar, which shut two of the world's biggest LNG production lines this month for planned maintenance, provides nearly all of Britain's seaborne supplies.

"The prompt has been tight all week and we've been swinging around on the weather forecast, with the latest one from this morning showing next week to be a lot colder," a gas trader from a major energy company said.

As a result, heating demand next week could exceed 100 mcm/day, more than half of the UK's current total demand for gas, he said.

The UK gas market was undersupplied by about 23 mcm/day of gas with Friday demand pegged at 170 mcm.

Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average of about 94 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, down from almost 98 percent at the beginning of the month.

Some relief may come as outage-hit producing and transportation assets resume operation on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), boosting supplies at a time of forecast tightness.

Point Carbon expects flows into the UK grid to rise to 162 mcm/day by Oct. 5 compared with current levels of 110 mcm.

LNG send-out has declined to 16 mcm/day versus Thursday's average of 23 mcm.

Further out on the curve, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract was unchanged at 65.15 pence.

