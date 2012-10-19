* High prices attract European gas to UK

* Summer 2013 gas hits high not seen since Feb

* Gas network oversupplied by 14 mcm/day

LONDON, Oct 19 British gas prices rose on Friday as colder weather forecasts for next week lifted demand for gas-fired heating while the summer gas contract hit highs not seen since February.

Gas for Monday delivery rose 0.90 pence to 64.9 pence a therm at 1000 GMT as heating demand jumped on the back of colder weather forecasts, traders said.

Meteorologists at Point Carbon expected temperatures to drop towards the middle of next week from between 14-17 degrees Celsius towards the single-digit range as of Wednesday.

"Right now it doesn't matter that supplies are good, the colder weather forecast is pushing prices higher," a trader from a European utility said.

The gas market was oversupplied by 14 million cubic metres/day as imports from Europe ramped higher to take advantage of rising domestic prices.

Flows from Belgium to Britain via a sub-sea interconnector rose above 15 mcm/day, with continental utilities eager to sell comparatively cheap gas on the mainland into higher priced British markets.

Gas demand at 215.7 mcm/day was pegged around six percent below seasonal norms.

Month-ahead gas rose 1.8 pence to 66.65 pence while gas for delivery in the first quarter of 2013 gained more than a penny to 68.05 pence.

Gas prices for delivery in summer 2013 were testing resistance at 63 pence a therm and rose to 62.90 pence a therm on Friday morning, their highest level since a cold snap across Europe sent gas prices high in February this year.

The contract's 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) line has crossed its 200 DMA equivalent on the topside and is now above both its 100 and 200 DMAs for the first time since late 2011.

But resistance at 63 looks strong, with the contract's relative strength index (RSI) having risen above 70 points, implying an overbought market. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)