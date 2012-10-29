* Higher LNG send-out raises hope of delivery
* UK gas market oversupplied despite high demand
LONDON Oct 29 British prompt gas prices fell
early on Monday on the back of healthy supplies from Norway and
heavy imports from mainland Europe.
Gas for Tuesday delivery fell 0.70 pence to 67.30 pence a
therm at 0945 GMT due to an oversupplied transmission system
thanks partly to rising output from liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals.
The Isle of Grain terminal was flowing 9 million cubic
metres/day while South Hook contributed a further 5 mcm/day,
data from National Grid showed.
Higher send-out rates raised expectations of an LNG cargo
arrival after an almost month-long hiatus in deliveries.
"No new vessels have been reported arriving by the port
authorities today and no vessels currently have South Hook (or
any other UK terminal) as a reported destination," analysts at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
"However, the Shagra that has been to South Hook several
times this year is currently heading to the Red Sea and could
potentially be going to South Hook," Point Carbon said.
Analysts and traders expect higher numbers of LNG tanker
deliveries in November after Qatargas said it had restarted
production lines 4 and 5 after planned works.
Imports via Norway's Langeled pipeline hovered above 60
mcm/day. The premium of UK gas prices over competing gas hubs in
Europe further incentivised continental shippers to send gas to
Britain given the availability of higher prices.
Imports from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline were at 23
mcm/day while imports from Belgium steadied at a high rate of
just under 25 mcm/day, flow data shows.
Britain's Met Office forecast colder-than-normal
temperatures in the first part of its six to 15-day forecast.
"Temperatures often below normal at first, but perhaps
recovering to nearer normal values as we approach mid November,"
it said.
Britain's gas market was oversupplied by about 3 mcm/day,
with demand estimated at 264.7 mcm/day
Month-ahead gas prices fell 0.30 pence to 67.25 pence.
Further forward, the benchmark summer 2013 gas price also
fell 0.30 to trade at 61.90 pence.
In Britain's power market prices for day-ahead delivery
traded at 50.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) as gas market
sentiment weighed on electricity prices.
A total of 3,350 MW of nuclear capacity was offline Monday
morning due to several outages including one this morning at EDF
Energy's Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear plant.