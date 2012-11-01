* Spot gas prices down over 3 pence per therm

* System seen 20 mcm/d long

* UK gas storage sites filled to over 98 pct

LONDON, Nov 1 British prompt gas prices tumbled on an oversupplied system on Thursday morning despite strong demand of 5 percent above the seasonal norm.

Gas prices for delivery the next day fell by 3.1 pence per therm to 63.50 pence between Wednesday and Thursday morning, and prices for within-day delivery were down 3.4 pence to 63.25 pence at 0900 GMT.

"The system opened very long this morning as a result of higher imports through the IUK and BBL (pipelines with continental Europe) and flows could remain strong given the current high spread with the Belgian and Dutch gas contracts," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

The premium of UK spot gas prices over Belgian and Dutch spot gas contracts was 1.8 and 1 pence per therm respectively at Wednesday's close, according to Point Carbon data.

British gas demand was expected to be 257.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, five percent above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With flows expected at 280.3 mcm, the system would be left almost 23 mcm oversupplied, opening the opportunity for arbitrage exports to continental Europe and gas storage injections in preparation for high demand during a winter cold snap.

Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average of 98.61 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), up from below 95 percent in mid-October.

The power market was also affected by the bearish spot gas market, with prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day down 2.9 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 47.75 pounds a MWh.

"The oversupplied gas market improved the daily production margins for gas power operators, which increased production overnight, adding supply to the chain and pulling down the price," one power trader said.

The added gas supplies, including increased production at the 720 MW Keadby gas-fired power station, largely offset the outage of EDF Energy's Heysham 2 unit 7 nuclear reactor outage on Wednesday evening.

On the weather front, demand patterns were seen to remain largely unchanged in coming days, with the UK's MetOffice forecasting temperatures to remain stable at highs of 12 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

On the far end of the gas curve, prices for delivery next summer dropped below 62 pence a therm, trading around 61.85 pence at 0900 GMT.

"Forward gas traders are eying both the oil market and winter weather conditions closely at the moment, and both these indicators are currently bearish," one gas trader said.

Brent crude hovered around $108.50 a barrel on Thursday as investors focused on concerns that storm Sandy's rampage across the U.S. East Coast could reduce fuel demand.