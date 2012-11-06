* Ease despite undersupplied system of almost 30 mcm

* Forward gas prices rise with crude

* Power drops on improved nuclear capacity, mild weather

LONDON, Nov 6 British prompt gas prices dropped slightly on Tuesday morning as demand was expected to ease later in the week due to warmer weather, analysts said.

Gas for day-ahead delivery slipped 0.15 pence between Monday and Tuesday morning to 64.15 pence per therm at 1100 GMT, and prices for within-day delivery traded at 64.75 pence per therm.

Although the system was undersupplied on Tuesday morning, analysts said prices were falling because a warmer weather outlook was expected to pull down demand for heating.

Meteorologists said milder weather would dominate Britain for the rest of this week and much of next week, and analysts said the resulting decrease in heating demand would offset the shortfall in supply.

"Consumption for day-ahead is forecast substantially down, but there is an upside risk for the day-ahead contract since there are lower supplies from Norway to the UK as some gas is being redirected to the continent, leading to a short system today," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Gas demand was expected to be 272.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, 8 percent above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With incoming flows only seen at 244 mcm, the system would be almost 30 mcm undersupplied, and with Norwegian gas being diverted from Britain towards continental Europe, traders said there was a need to for storage withdrawals.

Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 97.27 percent on Monday evening, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, down from above 98 percent at the beginning of the month.

In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices eased as nuclear availability improved and the warmer weather outlook was expected also to reduce electricity demand.

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 46.95 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), down around 2.25 pounds from the previous session.

EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, said on Tuesday that it restarted its 610 megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor.

Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next summer bounced back after finding technical support before being lifted by rising oil prices.

The contract was trading at 61.55 pence per therm at 1115 GMT, just above its 50-day exponential moving average (DMA) value of 61.20 pence.

"The market was testing support at the 50, 100 and 200 DMAs yesterday, but faced incoming bids at those levels, and the stronger oil price this morning then lifted gas up," one gas trader said.