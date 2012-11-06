* Ease despite undersupplied system of almost 30 mcm
* Forward gas prices rise with crude
* Power drops on improved nuclear capacity, mild weather
LONDON, Nov 6 British prompt gas prices dropped
slightly on Tuesday morning as demand was expected to ease later
in the week due to warmer weather, analysts said.
Gas for day-ahead delivery slipped 0.15 pence
between Monday and Tuesday morning to 64.15 pence per therm at
1100 GMT, and prices for within-day delivery traded at 64.75
pence per therm.
Although the system was undersupplied on Tuesday morning,
analysts said prices were falling because a warmer weather
outlook was expected to pull down demand for heating.
Meteorologists said milder weather would dominate Britain
for the rest of this week and much of next week, and analysts
said the resulting decrease in heating demand would offset the
shortfall in supply.
"Consumption for day-ahead is forecast substantially down,
but there is an upside risk for the day-ahead contract since
there are lower supplies from Norway to the UK as some gas is
being redirected to the continent, leading to a short system
today," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Gas demand was expected to be 272.7 million cubic metres
(mcm) on Tuesday, 8 percent above the seasonal norm, according
to data from National Grid.
With incoming flows only seen at 244 mcm, the system would
be almost 30 mcm undersupplied, and with Norwegian gas being
diverted from Britain towards continental Europe, traders said
there was a need to for storage withdrawals.
Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
97.27 percent on Monday evening, according to data from Gas
Infrastructure Europe, down from above 98 percent at the
beginning of the month.
In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices
eased as nuclear availability improved and the warmer weather
outlook was expected also to reduce electricity demand.
Day-ahead baseload power traded at 46.95 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh), down around 2.25 pounds from the previous
session.
EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power
producer, said on Tuesday that it restarted its 610 megawatt
(MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor.
Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next
summer bounced back after finding technical support before being
lifted by rising oil prices.
The contract was trading at 61.55 pence per therm at 1115
GMT, just above its 50-day exponential moving average (DMA)
value of 61.20 pence.
"The market was testing support at the 50, 100 and 200 DMAs
yesterday, but faced incoming bids at those levels, and the
stronger oil price this morning then lifted gas up," one gas
trader said.