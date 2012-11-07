* System seen 20.8 mcm undersupplied

* Forward gas prices soar with oil

* Power drops on improved coal capacity, mild weather

LONDON, Nov 7 British prompt gas prices gained slightly on Wednesday morning as imports ebbed, prompting predictions by analysts that withdrawals from storage sites were increasingly likely.

Gas for day-ahead delivery gained 1.35 pence between Tuesday and Wednesday morning to 65.50 pence per therm at 0915 GMT, and prices for within-day delivery traded at 65.60 pence per therm, up 0.85 pence.

Analysts said low flows of gas from Norway, which supplies most of Britain's gas imports, and a lack of withdrawals had given a bullish signal for within-day and day-ahead gas contracts.

"The upside could be limited by a recovery in Vesterled (pipeline) imports, slightly higher supplies from the South Hook (LNG terminal) and a forecast of lower consumption. Higher storage withdrawals will be necessary to balance the system," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Gas demand was expected to be 255.3 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, in line with the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With incoming flows seen only at 235.3 mcm, the system would be around 20 mcm undersupplied, continuing to underline the need for storage withdrawals.

Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 96.63 percent on Tuesday evening, down from 97.27 the previous day, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices fell as coal-fired power availability improved, while milder temperatures ensured lower electricity demand.

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 47.80 pounds ($76.39) per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 2.20 pounds from the previous session.

EDF Energy, Britain's largest power producer, said it had restarted production at a 483 MW unit of its West Burton coal-fired power station.

Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next summer rose sharply after oil prices soared overnight following the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

After front-month Brent crude prices rose above $110 per barrel, British NBP gas prices for delivery in summer 2013 rose from a low of 61.15 pence per therm this week to 62.20 on Wednesday morning.