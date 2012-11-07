* System seen 20.8 mcm undersupplied
* Forward gas prices soar with oil
* Power drops on improved coal capacity, mild weather
LONDON, Nov 7 British prompt gas prices gained
slightly on Wednesday morning as imports ebbed, prompting
predictions by analysts that withdrawals from storage sites were
increasingly likely.
Gas for day-ahead delivery gained 1.35 pence
between Tuesday and Wednesday morning to 65.50 pence per therm
at 0915 GMT, and prices for within-day delivery traded at 65.60
pence per therm, up 0.85 pence.
Analysts said low flows of gas from Norway, which supplies
most of Britain's gas imports, and a lack of withdrawals had
given a bullish signal for within-day and day-ahead gas
contracts.
"The upside could be limited by a recovery in Vesterled
(pipeline) imports, slightly higher supplies from the South Hook
(LNG terminal) and a forecast of lower consumption. Higher
storage withdrawals will be necessary to balance the system,"
analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Gas demand was expected to be 255.3 million cubic metres
(mcm) on Tuesday, in line with the seasonal norm, according to
data from National Grid.
With incoming flows seen only at 235.3 mcm, the system would
be around 20 mcm undersupplied, continuing to underline the need
for storage withdrawals.
Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
96.63 percent on Tuesday evening, down from 97.27 the previous
day, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices fell
as coal-fired power availability improved, while milder
temperatures ensured lower electricity demand.
Day-ahead baseload power traded at 47.80 pounds ($76.39) per
megawatt-hour (MWh), down 2.20 pounds from the previous session.
EDF Energy, Britain's largest power producer, said
it had restarted production at a 483 MW unit of its West Burton
coal-fired power station.
Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next
summer rose sharply after oil prices soared overnight following
the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
After front-month Brent crude prices rose above $110 per
barrel, British NBP gas prices for delivery in summer 2013 rose
from a low of 61.15 pence per therm this week to 62.20 on
Wednesday morning.