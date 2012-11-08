* Fall comes despite short system of 9.3 mcm/d
* UK storage levels down 3 pct since early November
* But LNG import outlook has improved
LONDON, Nov 8 British wholesale natural gas
prices fell on Thursday morning as lower consumption and an
improved import outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) took
pressure off an undersupplied system.
Gas prices for day-ahead delivery as well as for
delivery within the day both fell by 1.15 pence between
Wednesday and Thursday morning to 64.35 and 64.45 pence per
therm respectively at 0915 GMT.
Analysts said that the drop was a result of lower demand.
"Consumption is forecast down for within-day and day-ahead,
which is bearish for prompt gas prices. Meanwhile, UK
continental shelf and Norwegian flows remain stable, giving a
sideways signal for day-ahead gas prices," analysts at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon said.
On the LNG supply side, Britain's outlook was improving,
with around 1 million cubic metres of LNG due to arrive in
Britain between now and November 21.
Despite the lower gas demand and an improving LNG outlook,
the system was expected to be undersupplied on Thursday,
implying the need for gas storage withdrawals.
Gas demand was forecast to be 242.7 million cubic metres
(mcm) on Thursday, around 5 percent below the seasonal norm,
according to data from National Grid.
But with flows only seen at 233.4 mcm, the system would be
9.3 mcm short, requiring either imports from continental Europe,
rising input of LNG into the system from Britain's import
terminals or storage withdrawals.
"Although storage levels have dipped a bit since the
beginning of the month, levels are still healthy and taking gas
from storage is currently the easiest option for companies that
are short gas," one utility gas analyst said.
Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
95.58 percent on Wednesday evening, according to data from Gas
Infrastructure Europe, down from over 98 percent at the
beginning of November.
Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next
summer fell in line with the spot, trading at 61.55 pence at
0915 GMT, 0.65 pence below Wednesday morning's levels.
But traders said that prices may rise during Thursday should
front-month Brent crude prices continue to lift.
"If Brent goes back above $108 a barrel, I'm pretty certain
that gas prices will also begin to lift," one gas trader said.
In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices fell
ahead of Friday, which typically sees lower demand than other
working days.
Day-ahead baseload power traded at 46.20 pounds ($73.86) per
megawatt-hour (MWh), down 1.6 pounds from the previous session.
Meteorologists said that weather conditions were expected to
remain near the seasonal norm in the coming days, with maximum
temperatures seen just above 10 degrees Celsius.