LONDON, Nov 9 British prompt gas prices rose on Friday morning as colder weather forecast for Monday lifted demand expectations while scheduled maintenance this weekend looked set to reduce supplies.

Gas for Monday delivery rose 0.20 pence to 64.45 pence a therm at 0830 GMT despite a slightly oversupplied transmission network amid expectations that demand would rise by an additional 23 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) early next week.

"Medium-range storage is also quite low (for the time of year) and stock levels at LNG terminals are below 50 percent," a trader from a European utility said.

According to the latest weather data, temperatures were expected to be 2.4 degrees Celsius lower on Monday, lifting demand expectations for early next week, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Maintenance at the BP-operated North Sea CATS Riser platform this weekend will also reduce UK supplies by around 7 mcm/day, BP said.

Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline were close to full capacity at 70 mcm/day but were expected to drop to 50 mcm/day between Nov. 19 and 22 due to maintenance at a Norwegian gas field.

Imports from Belgium rose slightly to 17 mcm/day this morning and should increase further next week to offset declining Norwegian supplies, Point Carbon said.

On the LNG supply side, Britain's outlook was improved compared with previous weeks, with around 1 million cubic metres of LNG due to arrive in Britain between now and November 21.

Gas demand was forecast to be 242.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, around 7 percent below the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 95.10 percent on Thursday morning, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, down from over 98 percent at the beginning of November.

Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next summer fell, trading at 61.73 pence, 0.37 pence below Thursday levels.

In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices rose 95 pence to 47.15 pounds per megawatt hour for Monday.