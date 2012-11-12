* System seen 7.4 mcm/d short
* But falling demand likely to pull prices back down
LONDON Nov 12 British wholesale natural gas
prices rose on Monday morning as the system opened slightly
undersupplied, but analysts said they expected prices to slip as
demand eases along with milder weather conditions.
Gas for delivery the next day rose 0.40 pence per therm
between Friday and Monday morning to 64.85 pence 0900 GMT, and
prices for within-day delivery were trading at 65.30 pence a
therm.
Traders said Monday morning's rise was a result of an
undersupplied system.
"We opened short this morning, and storage withdrawals are
continuing," one gas trader said.
Monday's gas demand was expected to be 249 million cubic
metres (mcm), 3 percent below the seasonal norm, but around 7.5
mcm short of expected demand, according to data from National
Grid.
Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average level
of 94.8 percent, down from over 98 percent at the beginning of
the month, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows.
In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices rose
25 pence to 47.40 pounds per megawatt hour.
Despite the short system, analysts said they expected prices
to ease.
"Consumption is forecast 41 mcm/d down, which is a strong
bearish signal for the day-ahead contract and the main price
driver for this morning," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon wrote, adding they expected prices to range between 63.30
and 64.60 pence per therm.