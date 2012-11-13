* Pipeline flows sufficient to meet demand
* Weather in Britain to remain mild
LONDON Nov 13 British wholesale natural gas
prices were broadly steady on Tuesday afternoon as the system
was slightly oversupplied, traders said.
Gas for delivery the next day fell 0.05 pence per therm
between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon to 64.75 pence at
1215 GMT.
Traders said conditions are subdued as pipeline flows were
able to meet demand and gas in storage was steady from the
previous day's levels.
"A slightly long system means we have seen very normal
trading conditions," said one trader.
Tuesday's gas demand was expected to be 231.9 million cu
metres, 11.3 percent below the seasonal norm, and 0.4 mcm short
of expected demand, according to data from National Grid.
Weather in Britain is forecast to remain mild for the rest
of the week, with maximum temperatures expected to be 13 degrees
Celsius.
Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average level
of 94.99 percent, down from over 98 percent at the beginning of
the month, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows.
In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices rose
1.80 pounds to 49.20 pounds per megawatt hour.