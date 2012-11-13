* Pipeline flows sufficient to meet demand

* Weather in Britain to remain mild

LONDON Nov 13 British wholesale natural gas prices were broadly steady on Tuesday afternoon as the system was slightly oversupplied, traders said.

Gas for delivery the next day fell 0.05 pence per therm between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon to 64.75 pence at 1215 GMT.

Traders said conditions are subdued as pipeline flows were able to meet demand and gas in storage was steady from the previous day's levels.

"A slightly long system means we have seen very normal trading conditions," said one trader.

Tuesday's gas demand was expected to be 231.9 million cu metres, 11.3 percent below the seasonal norm, and 0.4 mcm short of expected demand, according to data from National Grid.

Weather in Britain is forecast to remain mild for the rest of the week, with maximum temperatures expected to be 13 degrees Celsius.

Britain's gas storage sites are filled to an average level of 94.99 percent, down from over 98 percent at the beginning of the month, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows.

In Britain's over-the-counter spot power market, prices rose 1.80 pounds to 49.20 pounds per megawatt hour.