* Demand over Christmas week seen at 181 mcm
* Britain will likely export gas next week
* Mild weather expected over the next fortnight
LONDON, Dec 17 British gas prices fell on Monday
chiefly because milder weather reduced central heating demand
and higher flows from North Sea fields meant the transmission
network was oversupplied.
The price outlook over the Christmas holiday period next week
was even more bearish due to expectations that demand could drop
further, leading to more oversupply, analysts and traders said.
The price of gas for Tuesday delivery fell 0.65 pence to
65.80 pence a therm at 1200 GMT, price data showed. Gas for next
week delivery fell 1.25 pence to 65 pence, reflecting weak
demand outlooks.
Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 10 million cubic
metres/day (mcm), flow data shows.
Analysts at Point Carbon expect gas demand next week to drop
to 181 mcm, compared with 296.8 mcm currently, as industries and
businesses use less energy during the holiday period.
"During this time, there may be room for storage injection
and the Britain-Belgium gas interconnector may even switch to
export mode," Point Carbon said.
Britain is currently importing around 6 mcm/day from Belgium
through the sub-sea gas link, real-time flow data shows. The
country has been importing gas from Belgium since the start of
the new gas year in October, with combined imports over
October-November hitting a record.
"It wouldn't surprise me if the UK began exporting and
injecting into storage next week," a trader said, largely
blaming mild weather for depressed domestic demand.
Forecasters expect day-time temperatures to remain around 7
degrees Celsius for the next few weeks.
"Temperatures are likely to be generally close to average
for the time of year," Britain MetOffice said in its two week
forecast.
Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
83.2 percent on Sunday morning, according to data from Gas
Infrastructure Europe, down from over 97 percent at the end of
November.
The benchmark summer 2013 gas contract inched 0.15 pence
lower to 62.30 pence, while winter 2013 gas traded at 70.50
pence, up 0.10 pence on the day.
Prices for baseload (24 hours) electricity for delivery on
Tuesday were trading at 48.75 pounds per megawatt-hour, up 2
pounds since Friday morning.
Tighter supply margins drove the contract higher after EDF's
480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor went
offline unexpectedly on Sunday.