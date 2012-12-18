* Day-ahead gas prices flat around 65.75 p/th
* Power prices also move sideways at 48.80 pounds per MWh
* Weather to remain mild for rest of the week
LONDON, Dec 18 British wholesale gas prices
moved sideways between Monday and Tuesday morning as the system
remained balanced despite demand being slightly above the
seasonal norm.
Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading at 65.75
pence per therm at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, almost flat with Monday
morning's levels. Prices for within-day delivery were also flat
around 66 pence a therm.
Analysts said the lack of movement was a result of a
balanced system and unchanged weather conditions.
"On the bearish side, the system opened long, (but)
consumption is forecast up, which is bullish for the day-ahead
contract," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, adding
they expected prices to continue to move sideways, ranging
between 65.80 and 66 pence per therm.
Britain's gas demand was expected to be 306.2 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Tuesday, 3 percent above the seasonal norm,
according to data from National Grid.
With supply seen at almost 308 mcm, the system would be
slightly oversupplied, although any reduction in flows could
result in a tighter system.
The UK's MetOffice said that it expected the relatively mild
conditions that have dominated Britain at the beginning of this
week to continue, with temperatures ranging between 5 and 8
degrees Celsius.
In the power market, prices also moved sideways with
contracts for baseload (24 hours) electricity for delivery on
Wednesday trading at 48.80 pounds per megawatt-hour, flat with
the previous day.