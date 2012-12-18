* Day-ahead gas prices flat around 65.75 p/th

* Power prices also move sideways at 48.80 pounds per MWh

* Weather to remain mild for rest of the week

LONDON, Dec 18 British wholesale gas prices moved sideways between Monday and Tuesday morning as the system remained balanced despite demand being slightly above the seasonal norm.

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading at 65.75 pence per therm at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, almost flat with Monday morning's levels. Prices for within-day delivery were also flat around 66 pence a therm.

Analysts said the lack of movement was a result of a balanced system and unchanged weather conditions.

"On the bearish side, the system opened long, (but) consumption is forecast up, which is bullish for the day-ahead contract," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, adding they expected prices to continue to move sideways, ranging between 65.80 and 66 pence per therm.

Britain's gas demand was expected to be 306.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, 3 percent above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With supply seen at almost 308 mcm, the system would be slightly oversupplied, although any reduction in flows could result in a tighter system.

The UK's MetOffice said that it expected the relatively mild conditions that have dominated Britain at the beginning of this week to continue, with temperatures ranging between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius.

In the power market, prices also moved sideways with contracts for baseload (24 hours) electricity for delivery on Wednesday trading at 48.80 pounds per megawatt-hour, flat with the previous day.