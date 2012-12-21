* Christmas temperatures seen average to above-average

LONDON, Dec 21 British prompt gas prices fell on Friday morning with the latest weather forecast for the Christmas week turning warmer amid generally low demand and an oversupplied transmission network.

The price of gas for Monday delivery fell 0.55 pence to 64.90 pence a therm as imports from Norway and Europe increased.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals pumped out around 30 million cubic metres/day following a fresh delivery to the UK's biggest LNG import facility, South Hook, on Wednesday.

Another LNG tanker from Qatar is due to berth at South Hook on Thursday, putting further pressure on prices.

"The system looks comfortable over the next week, with more LNG and demand coming off due to the mild weather," a trader from a European utility said.

Traders may decide to inject gas into depleted mid-range storage facilities next week, he said.

The Christmas holiday week, usually a low demand period due to reduced consumption from industry and business, faces further downside as unusually mild temperatures curb residential use.

Analysts at Point Carbon have reduced their gas demand estimates for Monday by 33 million cubic metres (mcm). Demand is currently at 272 mcm/day, six percent below the seasonal average.

The network was oversupplied by 10 mcm/day at 0900 GMT.

"The latest weather outlook for the UK turned warmer and the temperature is expected to remain above seasonal normal during the Christmas week," Point Carbon said.

Britain's MetOffice said: "Temperatures will be mostly near or perhaps a little above normal, although patchy overnight frost remains likely, a pattern that should continue in the run-up to the New Year, with similarly unsettled conditions likely to prevail."

Imports through the Britain-Belgium interconnector nearly doubled to 13 mcm/day while the UK's domestic output rose slightly to 141 mcm.

Benchmark summer 2013 gas prices fell 0.30 pence to 61.95 pence, while the subsequent winter contract softened by 0.15 pence, to 70.30 pence.

Power prices in Britain fell along with gas prices with baseload day-ahead power dropping 3.25 pounds pence to 45 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Power supply margins improved after EDF Energy resumed output from its 480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor.