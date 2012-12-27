* FLAGS flows drop 18 mcm to 5.4 mcm

LONDON, Dec 27 British spot gas prices rebounded on Thursday morning because of an undersupplied transmission network earlier in the day and lower imports through the North Sea FLAGS pipeline network, while the curve was supported by stronger oil prices this week.

The price of gas for Friday delivery rose 1.25 pence to 62.10 pence per therm at 1040 GMT as flows into Shell's St Fergus terminals fell 18 million cubic metres (mcm) to 5.4 mcm this morning.

Traders blamed the reduction on sharply lower inputs through the offshore FLAGS pipeline system, which collects gas from various North Sea fields and feeds it into St Fergus terminal.

Deliveries via Norway's Vesterled pipeline, which also pumps gas into St Fergus, were stable.

Gas for immediate delivery rose 1 penny higher to 62 pence, driven up by the same factors.

But near-term delivery periods stretching from the weekend and into the first part of 2013 all lost value on the back of low demand and mild weather patterns expected over the next few weeks.

In contrast, average temperatures across the UK and parts of western Europe will be slightly colder than normal during the first quarter of 2013, private forecaster Weather Services International (WSI) said on Wednesday.

The UK, Europe's biggest gas market, will experience lower temperatures across the period, but will see warmer than average temperatures in January, WSI said.

January gas lost 0.28 pence of its value at 64.25 pence.

Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 6 mcm at 1040 GMT, although it had been slightly undersupplied earlier, data from National Grid showed.

"There is some strength at the front but generally the fundamentals look weak and the curve may find some support from stronger oil prices compared with Monday," one trader from a UK utility said.

Liquidity remained thin due to the Christmas holiday season with many traders absent from the market.

Benchmark summer 2013 gas prices were little changed at 61.10 pence, while the subsequent winter contract firmed marginally to 69.75 pence.

Gas for winter 2014 delivery rose 0.20 pence to 70.45 pence due partly to intra-week gains in the price of crude oil.