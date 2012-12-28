* UK network undersupplied by 2.3 mcm

* Forecast for day-ahead contract bearish amid mild weather

* IUK pipeline could flip into export mode by Monday-analyst

LONDON, Dec 28 British spot gas prices were slightly lower on Friday morning as supplies increased because of a resumption of a terminal at Theddlethorpe after a shutdown, while demand is expected to fall amid mild weather.

The price of gas for day-ahead delivery fell 20 pence to 62.00 pence per therm at 1110 GMT, while data from National Grid showed the market to be undersupplied by 2.3 mcm at 1110 GMT, although it had been oversupplied earlier on Friday.

Flows into Conoco Phillips' Theddlethorpe's terminal rose to 9 million cubic metres at one point this morning following a shutdown for maintenance, although a terminal at Barrow that was receiving gas at a rate of 4 mcm on Thursday remained offline on Friday.

Analysts with Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said mild weather forecast for Britain through the weekend and the prospect of colder temperatures in continental Europe could mean that the IUK gas pipeline flips to export mode on Dec 31, the next delivery date for the day-ahead contract.

The Met Office said temperatures in southern Britain would reach a maximum of around 11 degrees Celsius on Monday, well above the seasonal norm.

"Consumption is forecast 4 mcm/day down from our previous forecast, which is bearish for the day-ahead contract," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

Benchmark summer 2013 gas prices were up 20 cents at 61.20 pence/therm, as crude oil prices were broadly steady.