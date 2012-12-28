* UK network undersupplied by 2.3 mcm
* Forecast for day-ahead contract bearish amid mild weather
* IUK pipeline could flip into export mode by Monday-analyst
LONDON, Dec 28 British spot gas prices were
slightly lower on Friday morning as supplies increased because
of a resumption of a terminal at Theddlethorpe after a shutdown,
while demand is expected to fall amid mild weather.
The price of gas for day-ahead delivery fell 20 pence to
62.00 pence per therm at 1110 GMT, while data from National Grid
showed the market to be undersupplied by 2.3 mcm at 1110 GMT,
although it had been oversupplied earlier on Friday.
Flows into Conoco Phillips' Theddlethorpe's terminal
rose to 9 million cubic metres at one point this morning
following a shutdown for maintenance, although a terminal at
Barrow that was receiving gas at a rate of 4 mcm on Thursday
remained offline on Friday.
Analysts with Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said mild weather
forecast for Britain through the weekend and the prospect of
colder temperatures in continental Europe could mean that the
IUK gas pipeline flips to export mode on Dec 31, the next
delivery date for the day-ahead contract.
The Met Office said temperatures in southern Britain would
reach a maximum of around 11 degrees Celsius on Monday, well
above the seasonal norm.
"Consumption is forecast 4 mcm/day down from our previous
forecast, which is bearish for the day-ahead contract," Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.
Benchmark summer 2013 gas prices were up 20 cents at 61.20
pence/therm, as crude oil prices were broadly steady.