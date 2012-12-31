* System almost 20 mcm long

* Weather to remain mild

LONDON Dec 31 British gas prices for Jan. 2 were slightly higher on Monday as demand was forecast to rise when factories and offices reopen following Tuesday's public holiday.

The price of gas for day-ahead delivery was up 0.25 pence to 62.00 pence per therm at 1100 GMT. The contract is dated on Jan. 2 because of the New Year's Day public holiday.

Prices may take on an increasingly bullish tone as the system "looks tighter for day-ahead with less room for storage injections", analysts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said in a daily report.

On Monday, data from National Grid showed the market to be oversupplied by almost 20 million cubic metres (mcm) due to largely uninterrupted pipeline flows and increased supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Current UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) volumes are 149 mcm/d, in line with yesterday but significantly up from Friday. In addition LNG supplies from South Hook are up at 35 mcm/d as stock levels approach fullness with the latest arrivals currently offloading," Point Carbon analysts said.

Meanwhile, estimates from National Grid for Monday showed demand to be 257 mcm, 41.4 mcm below the seasonal norm and 19.9 mcm lower than supply.

Britain's gas system has flipped into export mode as gas is being pumped to continental Europe.

Figures from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed that British storage sites are around 84 percent full, up from around 80 percent a week ago.

The Met Office said temperatures in southern Britain could dip to a maximum temperature of around 7 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday before rising again to perhaps as high as 13 degrees at the end of the week.

Benchmark summer 2013 gas prices were down 0.30 pence at 60.75 pence/therm, while crude oil prices were down around 0.5 percent to $110/barrel as markets waited for news on last-ditch talks between U.S. lawmakers.

The U.S. Congress is scheduled to meet on Monday in a last- minute attempt to avoid the "fiscal cliff" - $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts due to kick in from Jan. 1 that could tip the world's largest economy into recession.