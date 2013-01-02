* Mild weather drives losses on most prompt deals

* UK undersupplied by 5 mcm

* Output from UKCS expected to drop -analysts

LONDON, Jan 2 British gas for same-day delivery rose due to an undersupplied transmission network on Wednesday morning, countering a wider downward trend along the prompt as mild temperatures dampened demand.

The within-day contract rose 0.75 pence to 62 pence per therm at 1020 GMT thanks to lower supplies from the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, helping to create a gas shortage.

The South Hook terminal in Wales reduced output to 13 million cubic metres/day (mcm) from 23 mcm overnight, data from National Grid shows, gradually driving the system short of gas over the course of the morning.

Gains on same-day gas contrasted with mostly lower prices on other prompt contracts, however, where mild weather forecasts weighed on trading sentiment.

Day-ahead gas prices fell 0.15 pence to 61.70 pence per therm, while gas for weekend delivery dropped 0.95 pence to 61.05 pence.

Temperatures in south-east England are expected to hover around the 10 degrees Celsius level for most of the week.

Mild temperatures led households to burn less gas for heating, prompting traders to export some gas to Belgium and to continue restocking underground storage sites.

"Local gas-fired heating consumption is forecasted 45 mcm/d down from our previous forecast, which is bearish for the day-ahead contract," analysts at Point Carbon said.

Britain was undersupplied by 5 mcm on Wednesday morning while demand for the day was forecast at 266.8 mcm.

Point Carbon expects supplies to the UK to tighten over the near-term although not necessarily enough to drive gas prices higher from the outset.

Output from the UK Continental Shelf is expected to drop back to pre-holiday levels of 135 mcm/day from 148 mcm currently, Point Carbon said.

Colder forecast temperatures in Europe should also prompt Norway to divert gas deliveries away from the UK and towards the mainland, it said.

Further forward, the benchmark summer 2013 gas contract found support from stronger oil prices after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to avert a fiscal crisis.

Summer gas prices rose 0.15 pence to 61 pence.

In the power market, UK baseload day-ahead power for 24-hour delivery was trading at 45.50 pounds per megawatt hour.