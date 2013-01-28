* Mild temperatures drive down household demand

* Norwegian daily flows rise but imports from Belgium fall

* Curve supported by impending lower output from Norway

LONDON, Jan 28 British prompt gas prices gained on Monday despite milder weather and increased supply from UK gasfields, as February and March contracts rose around 2.20 pence each in response to lower flows from Norway's Troll field until early April.

Gas for day-ahead delivery rose 0.95 pence to 66.50 pence per therm at 1120 GMT Monday, up 1.10 pence from Friday as traders reacted to big gains along the front of the curve.

The February and March contracts rose around 3 percent to 67.45 pence and 66.05 pence respectively as traders continued to buy gas in response to news on Friday that Norway's Troll gasfield would lose around 10 percent or 35 mcm/day of its output until Apr. 1. [ID: nL6N0AU8W9]

Troll's gas output supplies both Britain and continental Europe.

"We saw traders buying into gas on Monday in response to weaker prices on Friday, and we've seen brisk buying of the February contract," said one gas trader.

Britain's gas system was over supplied by around 7 million cubic metres per day (mcm) on Monday, while gas demand was 6 percent below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

Temperatures are expected to be milder than average this week in a thaw from subzero temperatures that gripped much of Britain since the middle of the month, Britain's Met Office said.

Supplies from UK gasfields gained from Friday's levels and even though flows through the IUK and BBL pipelines had adjusted lower, less gas would be needed to injected from storage sites, analysts with Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said in a daily report.

Further out, the summer 2013 gas contract gained 0.7 pence from Friday's close in response to stronger prices at the front of the curve.

Brent crude prices traded around $113 per barrel on Monday, down around $1 from where they were priced on Friday morning.

In Britain's over-the-counter (OTC) power market, the day-ahead contract traded at 44.50 pounds per megawatt hour, down 2.75 pounds on where it settled at the end of last week.

Milder weather offset the impact of an outage at unit 2 of EDF Energy's Hartlepool nuclear power plant. [ID: nL5N0AX4YF]