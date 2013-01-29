* Prices decline across the board

* UK oversupplied by 6 mcm

LONDON Jan 29 British prompt gas prices retreated on Tuesday as mild weather weighed on demand amid an amply supplied transmission network.

Gas for day-ahead delivery fell 0.50 pence to 66.70 pence per therm at 1100 GMT, as traders reacted to reduced demand outlooks while prices along the forward curve also fell.

"Less need for storage withdrawals for the day-ahead period points in a bearish direction (for prices)," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, amid comfortable supplies.

"Prices are slightly weaker across the board, there are no worries over demand despite slightly lower flows," a trader said.

Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 6 million cubic metres/day (mcm) at 1100 GMT, with demand pegged around 8 percent below the seasonal average.

Temperatures are expected to be milder than average this week in a thaw from subzero temperatures that gripped much of Britain since the middle of the month, its Met Office said.

Output from UK gas fields steadied at around 137 mcm while the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Wales fell slightly to 10 mcm from 16 mcm.

Total imports were at around 113 mcm currently compared with an average of 121 mcm during the previous session, Point Carbon said.

Gas for February delivery dropped 0.70 pence to 66.35 pence, in line with weaker prompt sentiment.

The benchmark summer 2013 gas contract also traded lower at 62.87 pence, down 0.35 pence on the day, price data showed.

In Britain's over-the-counter (OTC) power market, the day-ahead contract traded at 43.70 pounds per megawatt hour, down 80 pence on where it settled on Monday.