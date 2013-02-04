* Weather seen boosting Tuesday heating demand

* System undersupplied by 6 mcm

* MetOffice forecasts colder weather

LONDON, Feb 4 British prompt gas prices rose on Monday due to an undersupplied network as colder weather lifted central heating demand, while forward contracts were little changed in thin trade.

Gas for Tuesday delivery rose 1.40 pence to 68.45 pence per therm at 1050 GMT as demand outstripped supply by around 6 million cubic metres (mcm).

Demand rose above the seasonal average to 301 mcm on Monday, driven higher by falling temperatures, with some traders expecting storage facilities and foreign imports to restore balance to an undersupplied network.

"Central heating demand is moving higher, people are looking at LNG (liquefied natural gas), storage and imports from the continent to meet demand," a gas trader said.

The within-day gas price gained 1.50 pence day on day to 68.50 pence.

In its 6-15 day forecast, Britain's Met Office gave a mixed forecast in the near-term but warned against continuing cold weather further out.

"Turning less cold in the west. Later next week onwards into the following weekend some bright spells are expected, but also some unsettled weather at times, most likely to the north and west where any showers may turn wintry at times," it said.

"Temperatures then close to or just below average," it said.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon increased estimates for central heating demand by 33 mcm for Tuesday, due to colder weather, fuelling further gains on the day-ahead gas contract.

National Grid estimated Tuesday demand at around 305 mcm.

Imports from Belgium over the past 24 hours steadied at around 13 mcm, while deliveries from Norway via the Vesterled pipeline dropped slightly to 24 mcm, from 29 mcm on Sunday.

Further along the curve, lower output at Norway's Troll gas field, which will last until early April, is expected to continue to support month-ahead prices.

March gas gained 0.65 pence to 67 pence.

Further-out gas prices traded slightly lower, with the benchmark front-season contract down 0.10 pence at 63.90 pence.

Brent crude rose above $116 a barrel on Monday on early signs of improving economic growth in the U.S. and China.

British over-the-counter (OTC) power prices fell day on day despite tighter supply margins after EDF Energy took offline two UK nuclear power station for refuelling. The work had been expected and power supplies on Monday looked healthy.

Day-ahead power traded at 48.10 pounds per megawatt-hour, down around 50 pence on the previous session.