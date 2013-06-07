* Gap in LNG deliveries from Monday

* Troll outage curbs Norwegian supply

* Rough outage prevents storage refills

LONDON, June 7 British gas prices for weekend delivery fell on Friday as warm weather sapped demand and eased concerns over low storage levels and Norwegian production outages.

The price of gas for this weekend dropped 0.80 pence to 60.45 pence per therm as temperatures were expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius in south-eastern parts of England, weighing on heating demand.

Gas for immediate delivery was unchanged at 59.75 pence, while Monday gas rose 0.65 pence to 61.15 pence.

Britain's gas network was oversupplied by 16 million cubic metres (mcm) despite lower Norwegian deliveries, down 14 mcm to 62 mcm due to ongoing maintenance at the country's giant Troll gas field.

Gas demand was expected to be 201.2 mcm, according to National Grid data.

Traders said warm weather was the main reason for lower prices.

"But there is a gap in LNG deliveries from next week until almost the end of the month, which could cause problems, although the weather looks warm and supplies so far are comfortable," one gas trader said.

There will be a hiatus in UK LNG deliveries from Qatar between June 10-25, according to the latest delivery schedules.

A four-hour outage at Britain's biggest gas storage site Rough on Friday will prevent traders from refilling stock levels depleted during a late winter burst of freezing weather.

Traders will not be able to inject any gas into Rough for four hours until midday on Friday. For an additional two hours after that traders will only be able to inject at half the available capacity, according to a market note by operator Centrica.

Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 36.22 percent on Thursday morning, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, five percent higher than at the beginning of the month but only half of what was in storage at this time last year.