LONDON, June 10 British gas prices for the rest of the week fell sharply on Monday ahead of the planned two-week closure of an export pipeline to Europe, trapping surplus gas in the domestic grid.

Britain was exporting about 50 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Belgium through the Interconnector pipeline, helping make the system undersupplied as high European prices attract domestic gas.

The closure of the Interconnector UK pipeline from Wednesday until June 27 will help the country retain its gas supplies, weighing down prices amid a forecast glut.

Gas prices for the rest of the week fell about 4 percent to 60.30 pence per therm in expectation of the export cutoff.

By contrast, the price of gas for Monday and Tuesday delivery rose 0.70 pence to 60.40 pence and 60.85 pence, respectively, as heavy exports to Europe and reduced imports from Norway made the system undersupplied.

"It's looking a bit tighter in the near-term and we may need some medium-range storage to provide relief later in the day," a trader from a European utility said.

Withdrawals from Britain's storage sites, which were 37.36 percent full as of early Sunday, were at zero at 10:45 BST, although they may start flowing gas later in the day to help balance the system.

Prices sagged last week as warm weather sapped demand, easing concerns over reduced supplies from key producer Norway.

"Temperatures are likely to be close to average, but slightly cooler at times in the northwest and warm at times with any brighter spells in the southeast," Britain's MetOffice said in its forecast for June 14-23.

Britain's gas market was undersupplied by 7 mcm with demand expected to reach 238 mcm for the day, according to National Grid data.

Centrica's South Morecambe gas field in the Irish Sea was shut down for maintenance on Saturday until July 8, according to the operator.