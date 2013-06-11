* Spot prices drop below 60 pence per therm
* Warm weather has weakened demand
* UK export pipeline to close for maintenance June 12-27
LONDON, June 11 British day-ahead gas prices
dropped to their lowest level since last October on Tuesday due
to oversupply as warm weather curbed demand and ahead of a
planned two-week closure of an export pipeline to Europe.
Spot gas prices fell by almost 3 percent to 58.75 pence per
therm by 0751 GMT from Monday evening, the first time they have
gone below 60 pence since the start of the gas year last
October.
The UK within-day gas price also went below a 60 pence
support level, falling 1.7 percent to 59.50 pence per therm.
Gas prices have been unusually high this year as a long
winter heating season has left utilities behind schedule in
refilling their gas storage sites.
Warm weather since mid-May has reduced demand while pipeline
and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies have improved, traders
said.
Britain's Met Office said it expected maximum temperatures
of just above 20 degrees Celsius in the coming days with some
wind.
National Grid data on Tuesday morning showed that Britain's
gas market was oversupplied by 7 million cubic metres (mcm) with
demand expected to reach around 232 mcm for the day.
The closure of the Interconnector UK pipeline from Wednesday
until June 27 for maintenance is expected to trap surplus gas in
the domestic grid, putting continued pressure on prices
throughout the two-week period.
FORWARD PRICES DROP
The weaker spot gas market also fed into the curve, where
prices for delivery next winter were trading around 70.50 pence
per therm on Tuesday morning, close to their lowest level since
the cold snap pushed prices up in late March.
Technical indicators show there is room for a downward
correction, traders said.
"With the spot market adjusting to the warmer conditions,
the forward curve will have to give soon, and the first
technical indicators for a downward correction are already
there," one gas trader said.
The contract is currently testing support at its 50
exponential daily moving average (DMA) line, and its moving
average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are negative while
the relative strength index (RSI) is still above 40 points, over
10 points above a level that would imply an oversold market.
Falling gas prices also pulled down spot UK power prices.
The day-ahead power price for baseload (24 hours) delivery the
next day was down 3 percent at 45.15 pounds per megawatt hour.
German power prices for delivery in 2014 hit new eight-year
lows on Tuesday, and coal slumped to three-year lows on signs of
weak Chinese demand.