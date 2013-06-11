* Spot prices drop below 60 pence per therm

* Warm weather has weakened demand

* UK export pipeline to close for maintenance June 12-27

LONDON, June 11 British day-ahead gas prices dropped to their lowest level since last October on Tuesday due to oversupply as warm weather curbed demand and ahead of a planned two-week closure of an export pipeline to Europe.

Spot gas prices fell by almost 3 percent to 58.75 pence per therm by 0751 GMT from Monday evening, the first time they have gone below 60 pence since the start of the gas year last October.

The UK within-day gas price also went below a 60 pence support level, falling 1.7 percent to 59.50 pence per therm.

Gas prices have been unusually high this year as a long winter heating season has left utilities behind schedule in refilling their gas storage sites.

Warm weather since mid-May has reduced demand while pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies have improved, traders said.

Britain's Met Office said it expected maximum temperatures of just above 20 degrees Celsius in the coming days with some wind.

National Grid data on Tuesday morning showed that Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 7 million cubic metres (mcm) with demand expected to reach around 232 mcm for the day.

The closure of the Interconnector UK pipeline from Wednesday until June 27 for maintenance is expected to trap surplus gas in the domestic grid, putting continued pressure on prices throughout the two-week period.

FORWARD PRICES DROP

The weaker spot gas market also fed into the curve, where prices for delivery next winter were trading around 70.50 pence per therm on Tuesday morning, close to their lowest level since the cold snap pushed prices up in late March.

Technical indicators show there is room for a downward correction, traders said.

"With the spot market adjusting to the warmer conditions, the forward curve will have to give soon, and the first technical indicators for a downward correction are already there," one gas trader said.

The contract is currently testing support at its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) line, and its moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are negative while the relative strength index (RSI) is still above 40 points, over 10 points above a level that would imply an oversold market.

Falling gas prices also pulled down spot UK power prices. The day-ahead power price for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day was down 3 percent at 45.15 pounds per megawatt hour.

German power prices for delivery in 2014 hit new eight-year lows on Tuesday, and coal slumped to three-year lows on signs of weak Chinese demand.