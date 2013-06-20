* Norway's Oseberg gas field resumes output

* LNG port flows offset disruptions elsewhere

LONDON, June 20 British gas for immediate delivery rose on Thursday as continuing production outages in key supplier Norway constrained deliveries of the fuel.

The price of gas for same-day delivery rose 0.40 pence to 58.75 pence per therm at 1000 GMT, rebounding from 10-month lows achieved on Wednesday.

Norwegian exports through the Vesterled pipeline are still at zero even though output has restarted at Statoil's Oseberg field after a shutdown on Monday for safety reasons.

Higher send-out from the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Wales, at 40 million cubic metres/day (mcm), partly offset supply disruptions elsewhere, including a halt in imports from the Netherlands.

The Dutch-Britain BBL pipeline ceased flows on Tuesday from about 13 mcm/day on Monday, most likely due to maintenance on related European gas pipelines, Point Carbon analysts said.

"Norwegian maintenance is hitting flows and there is no indication of when these flows will resume as yet...although South Hook is helping to bridge some of that gap," a UK gas trader said.

Norway is experiencing a rash of production and pipeline outages that has curtailed exports to its customers in the UK and Europe.

The day-ahead gas contract rose 0.30 pence to 59.30 pence, spurred higher by concerns over low supply.

Britain's gas demand was estimated at 197.5 mcm, which is below average for the time of year, while physical flows dropped to 184 mcm, meaning that the system was undersupplied by 13 mcm, National Grid data shows.

However, supplies were expected to increase over the course of the day, helping to balance the system, data showed.

Norwegian exports to Britain, Europe's second-biggest gas market after Germany, eased by 5 mcm to 61 mcm, data from the country's grid operator Gassco showed.

Further out on the curve, British front-season gas prices fell 0.30 on the day, trading at 72.75 pence. The contract was down from an 11-week high of 74.20 pence per therm on Monday.

The gas market is expecting four liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker arrivals at British terminals over the coming week.

In Britain's over-the-counter power market, day-ahead baseload power prices fell 1.10 pounds to 46.50 pounds per megawatt-hour.