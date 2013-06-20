* Norway's Oseberg gas field resumes output
* LNG port flows offset disruptions elsewhere
LONDON, June 20 British gas for immediate
delivery rose on Thursday as continuing production outages in
key supplier Norway constrained deliveries of the fuel.
The price of gas for same-day delivery rose 0.40 pence to
58.75 pence per therm at 1000 GMT, rebounding from 10-month lows
achieved on Wednesday.
Norwegian exports through the Vesterled pipeline are still
at zero even though output has restarted at Statoil's
Oseberg field after a shutdown on Monday for safety reasons.
Higher send-out from the South Hook liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal in Wales, at 40 million cubic metres/day (mcm),
partly offset supply disruptions elsewhere, including a halt in
imports from the Netherlands.
The Dutch-Britain BBL pipeline ceased flows on Tuesday from
about 13 mcm/day on Monday, most likely due to maintenance on
related European gas pipelines, Point Carbon analysts said.
"Norwegian maintenance is hitting flows and there is no
indication of when these flows will resume as yet...although
South Hook is helping to bridge some of that gap," a UK gas
trader said.
Norway is experiencing a rash of production and pipeline
outages that has curtailed exports to its customers in the UK
and Europe.
The day-ahead gas contract rose 0.30 pence to
59.30 pence, spurred higher by concerns over low supply.
Britain's gas demand was estimated at 197.5 mcm, which is
below average for the time of year, while physical flows dropped
to 184 mcm, meaning that the system was undersupplied by 13 mcm,
National Grid data shows.
However, supplies were expected to increase over the course
of the day, helping to balance the system, data showed.
Norwegian exports to Britain, Europe's second-biggest gas
market after Germany, eased by 5 mcm to 61 mcm, data from the
country's grid operator Gassco showed.
Further out on the curve, British front-season gas prices
fell 0.30 on the day, trading at 72.75 pence. The contract
was down from an 11-week high of 74.20 pence per
therm on Monday.
The gas market is expecting four liquefied natural gas (LNG)
tanker arrivals at British terminals over the coming week.
In Britain's over-the-counter power market, day-ahead
baseload power prices fell 1.10 pounds to 46.50 pounds per
megawatt-hour.