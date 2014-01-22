* Within-day prices flat on oversupplied system * Spot power prices ease on expected nuclear return LONDON, Jan 22 British gas prices for delivery the next day rose slightly on Wednesday morning after forecasts for colder weather on Thursday. Gas prices for Thursday delivery traded at 65.30 pence per therm at 0900 GMT, up 0.05 pence since opening. Traders said the slight increase resulted from colder weather expected by Thursday and lower imports from continental Europe. Meteorologists said average British temperatures were forecast to fall from over 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday towards the seasonal norm of just over 4 degrees by Thursday before edging further down by the weekend and into next week. Contracts for immediate delivery on Wednesday stayed flat at 65 pence, with rises prevented by an oversupplied system. Britain's gas demand was expected to be 290.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday. With flows seen at almost 310 mcm, the system would be almost 20 mcm oversupplied. "The long system today didn't result in price drops because the excess gas may be used to meet extra demand tomorrow," one trader said. In Britain's spot power market, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Thursday dropped more than 2 pounds ($3.29) per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 49 pounds a MWh on the expected return of EDF Energy's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-2 nuclear unit to the grid.