LONDON, Jan 23 British gas prices for next-day delivery fell slightly on Thursday due to an oversupplied network and lower-than-expected heating demand. Gas prices for Friday delivery traded at 64.55 pence per therm at 1040 GMT, down 0.15 pence since opening. Traders and analysts said the slight decrease resulted from a system oversupplied by 16 million cubic metres (mcm) as well as heating demand revised down by 5 mcm. Gas for delivery on working days next week fell by 0.10 pence to 65.40 pence, while the month-ahead February contract dropped 0.05 pence to 65.40 pence. Forecasts that weekend temperature levels would drop further in line with seasonal norms provided some support to prices, reinforced by expectations for potentially colder days to come towards February. Britain's gas demand was expected to be 286 mcm on Thursday, slightly lower than levels on Wednesday. Imports into Britain steadied with no major disruptions recorded from main supplier Norway and output from domestic fields little changed. In Britain's spot power market, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday dropped 1.2 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 47.80 pounds a MWh.