* Supplies to improve by Wednesday

* Milder weather reduces demand

* Outlook for 2012 remains bearish

LONDON, Dec 20The British prompt gas market was tight on Tuesday morning as Norwegian gas flows into the UK remained low, but improving supplies meant the market was likely to ease by Wednesday, analysts said.

Flows from the Norway-UK Langeled pipelie into the Easington terminal dropped back to under 40 million cubic metres per day (mcm) on Monday evening, according to data from the UK's grid operator National Grid.

Langeled flows had already dropped to zero on Monday afternoon but returned later in the day.

"There are still some challenges upstream due to the shut down yesterday," a spokeswoman for Norway's North Sea energy infrastructure Gassco said.

As a result of the low Norwegian supplies, British prompt gas prices remained high.

Within-day delivery prices were at 58.50 pence per therm at 1015 GMT, and day-ahead delivery prices remained above 56 pence.

ORMEN LANGE RAMPS UP

But traders said expectation of increased supplies from Norway, dropping demand ahead of Christmas, and relatively mild weather meant prompt gas prices were likely to drop.

Shell's huge Ormen Lange gas field in the North Sea was ramping up production on Tuesday, after output from the field dropped on Monday night.

"Consumption for day ahead (gas) is forecast substantially down and imports from Norway could increase during today," Point Carbon analysts said and added their price expectation was bearish between 57 and 56.3 pence per therm.

WEAK DEMAND FOR 2012

Further out on the curve, prices for gas delivered in January remained low as the weather outlook for early 2012 suggested above average temperatures.

January gas prices were at 56.55 pence in the late morning, close to their lowest level since late September.

Gas for delivery next summer was also weak as the sluggish economy and a healthy supply outlook kept a lid on prices.

The NBP summer 2012 gas contract was at 55.50 pence a therm on Monday morning, close to its lowest level since last February.

"Given our macroeconomic outlook which assumes a contraction in Euro-zone economic output of -0.5 percent in 2012 we find it difficult to be optimistic about a return to a growth trajectory in residential, commercial and industrial demand before 2013," Deutsche Banks said in a research note this week.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office said it expected temperatures to rise back into lower double digit figures across many parts of Britain on Wednesday, but that colder weather was expected to return by the end of the week.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

At 343 mcm per day, UK gas demand was around 23 mcm above the seasonal norm, and the Norwegian gas supply cut created a tight market, which was nearly 20 mcm per day undersupplied.

This meant suppliers continued to withdraw gas from storage.

NBP storage levels were just under 89 percent full at the beginning of this week, down from over 96 percent in early December.

POWER

British power prices fell on Monday as stronger winds increased power supplies and rising temperatures expected on Wednesday reduced demand.

Day-ahead baseload power fell one pound compared with the previous session to 43.00 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)