* Ormen Lange field ramps up production after supply cut

* Wednesday gas demand to fall below norms, weighs on contract

* 20-percent rise in carbon allowances drives UK gas curve (Updates throughout)

LONDON, Dec 20British gas prices rose on Tuesday as the market remained undersupplied following a production problem at a huge North Sea field, but lower demand forecasts for Wednesday and an expected increase in offshore field output capped gains.

Gas for Tuesday delivery rose to 59.25 pence per therm in afternoon trading, rising as the UK gas market remained short after imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline failed to pick up.

The huge Ormen Lange gas field, which can supply 20 percent of British gas demand, was ramping up production on Tuesday after a supply interruption late on Monday, operator Shell said.

Gas imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline, which draws gas from the Ormen Lange field, were reduced to around 30 million cubic metres per day on Tuesday, down from over 70 mcm/day seen during times of uninterrupted supply.

But Wednesday gas defied the bullish pressure and fell 0.60 pence to 56.25 pence per therm as gas demand was forecast to drop 5 percent below seasonal norms due to milder weather conditions.

Tuesday gas demand was pegged 4.5 percent below seasonal averages.

"Consumption for day ahead (gas) is forecast substantially down and imports from Norway could increase during today," Point Carbon analysts said and added their price expectation for Wednesday was bearish between 57.00 and 56.30 pence per therm.

Further out on the curve, contracts were lifted by a 20-percent rise in EU carbon allowance prices, after lawmakers backed a proposal to withhold 1.4 billion permits from the market which saw record lows earlier this month on oversupply.

Benchmark front-season UK gas rose 0.60 pence to 55.80 pence per therm on Tuesday, while winter 2012 gas added 0.15 pence to 67.45 pence.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office said it expected temperatures to rise back into lower double digit figures across many parts of Britain on Wednesday, but that colder weather was expected to return by the end of the week.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The high spread between within-day and January gas prices meant that suppliers continued to withdraw gas from storage sites.

NBP storage levels were just under 89 percent full at the beginning of this week, down from over 96 percent in early December.

POWER

British power prices fell on Monday as stronger winds increased power supplies and rising temperatures expected on Wednesday reduced demand.

Day-ahead baseload power fell around one pound compared with the previous session to 42.85 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)