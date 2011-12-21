* Langeled flows rise after Monday's production problems

* Wednesday gas demand drops nearly 10 pct below norms

* Power down on industrial demand drop ahead of Christmas

LONDON, Dec 21 British prompt gas prices fell on Wednesday, trading about 7 percent below highs seen on Tuesday, as imports from Norway rose following production problems earlier in the week and milder weather reduced gas demand for heating.

Shell's huge Ormen Lange offshore gas field, which feeds the Langeled pipeline from Norway, was ramping up production again on Tuesday, the operator said, after output problems late on Monday.

Gas for within-day delivery on Wednesday slipped nearly 4 pence to 55.35 pence per therm at 0949 GMT on Wednesday as rising gas flows via the UK-Norway Langeled pipeline left the system oversupplied.

"Prices are going down. Ormen Lange is back, Langeled flows are at 72 mcm (million cubic metres), so it's all good," said one UK gas trader at a utility, which experienced production problems on Monday, but was ramping up output again on Tuesday, the operator said.

Prices also reacted to a near 10-percent drop in gas demand below seasonal norms as milder weather reduced the use of gas in heating systems.

Day-ahead gas traded down 1.15 pence at 55.10 pence.

Tuesday's curve contract support from the carbon market faded on Wednesday after EU allowances fell again one day after an EU Parliament vote to tighten supply spiked prices by 18 percent.

Front-season British gas prices fell 0.25 pence to 55.55 pence on Wednesday morning.

WEATHER

Milder weather is forecast for Thursday and the Christmas weekend, according the Met Office. Saturday could bring some lower temperatures and strong winds.

POWER

Prompt power prices continued sliding on Wednesday as industrial demand for electricity is expected to start dropping with factories winding down for the Christmas period.

Day-ahead baseload power traded down 25 pence at 42.60 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Stable wind power generation was also expected to add to comfortable system margins on Thursday, National Grid data showed.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)