* Norway's supplies improved since Wednesday
* Primary energy consumption down by 2.3 pct - DECC
LONDON, Dec 22 UK prompt gas prices fell
on Thursday morning as mild weather and the start of the
Christmas season lowered demand and as supplies to the gas
system were healthy.
UK gas supplies improved as Shell's huge Ormen
Lange offshore gas field, which feeds the Langeled pipeline from
Norway, returned to full capacity on Wednesday.
At 226.6 million cubic metres a day (mcm), British gas
demand was around 54 mcm below the seasonal norm, according to
data from National Grid, and the system was 13.4 mcm
oversupplied.
At the same time, milder-than-usual weather meant that gas
demand for heating was low, and traders said the healthy supply
and low demand ahead of Christmas had pulled down gas prices.
Gas for within-day delivery was at 54 pence per therm at
0950 GMT, down 1.35 pence since Wednesday morning.
Day-ahead gas prices were down 1.3 pence to 53.80.
Point Carbon analysts said they were bearish in their price
outlook, with a day-ahead price expectation of 53.40 to 54.10
pence per therm.
Further out on the curve, prices also weakened, with the NBP
summer 2012 contract at 55.25 pence per therm, close to its
lowest level since last February.
The contract's 100-exponential daily moving average (DMA)
value was about to cross its 200 DMA equivalent, and the
relative strength index (RSI) was heading for 30 points, which
would imply an oversold market.
Traders said that should the contract not find support at 30
points and around 55 pence, then a bigger downward correction
could follow.
POWER
Prompt power prices continued sliding on Thursday as
industrial demand for electricity is expected to start dropping
with factories winding down for the Christmas period.
Day-ahead baseload power traded down 1.2 pounds to 41.40
pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).
Stable wind power generation was also expected to add to
comfortable system margins, National Grid data showed.
ENERGY CONSUMPTION DROPS
UK primary energy consumption fell by 2.3 percent compared
with the same period last year, the Department of Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) said in its quarterly report on Thursday.
When adjusted to take account of weather differences between
2010 and 2011 - by 2.1 percent.
Domestic energy fuel production fell by 19.2 percent in the
third quarter of 2011, DECC said.
"Gas (production) fell by 29.4 (percent) as a result of
maintenance work and slowdowns on a number of fields," DECC
said.
Of electricity generated in the third quarter of 2011, DECC
said that gas accounted for 46.5 percent of UK power generation
in Q3, while coal accounted for 23.1 percent.
"Nuclear generation increased by 3.4 percentage points to
account for 19.1 percent, whilst renewables share of electricity
generation increased by 0.9 percentage points to 9.0 percent in
the third quarter of 2011."
Due to high rainfalls, DECC said that hydro generation
increased by 41.3 percent on the third quarter of 2010.
Offshore wind increased by 30.5 percent, but onshore wind
fell by 2.4 percent due to lower wind speeds, according to the
report.
"Overall hydro and wind generation was 15.7 per cent higher
than in the third quarter of 2010."
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)