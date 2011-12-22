* Norway's supplies improved since Wednesday

* Primary energy consumption down by 2.3 pct in Q3 - DECC (Updates prices)

LONDON, Dec 22 UK prompt gas prices fell on Thursday as mild weather and the start of the Christmas season lowered demand and as supplies to the gas system were healthy.

UK gas supplies improved as imports from Norway through the Langeled pipeline rose following problems earlier in the week.

At 264.7 million cubic metres a day (mcm), British gas demand was around 21 percent below the seasonal norms and the system was 5 mcm oversupplied, according to data from National Grid,

At the same time, milder-than-usual weather meant that gas demand for heating was low and traders said healthy supply and low demand ahead of Christmas had pulled down gas prices.

Gas for within-day delivery was at 54 pence per therm at 1627 GMT, down 1.35 pence since Wednesday morning.

Day-ahead gas prices were down 0.90 pence at 53.60.

Point Carbon analysts said they were bearish in their price outlook, with a day-ahead price expectation of 53.40 to 54.10 pence per therm.

Further out on the curve, prices rose in the afternoon, buoyed by firmer crude and higher stock markets as data showed U.S. unemployment benefit claims fell to a 3-1/2-year low.

The NBP summer 2012 contract rose 0.70 pence to 55.95 pence per therm.

The contract's 100-exponential daily moving average (DMA) value was about to cross its 200 DMA equivalent, and the relative strength index (RSI) was near 30 points, which would imply an oversold market.

POWER

Prompt power prices tracked bearish prompt prices on Thursday as industrial demand for electricity is expected to start dropping with factories winding down for the Christmas period.

Day-ahead baseload power traded down 1.40 pounds at 41.20 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Stable wind power generation was also expected to add to comfortable system margins, National Grid data showed.

ENERGY CONSUMPTION DROPS

UK primary energy consumption fell by 2.3 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in its quarterly report on Thursday.

When adjusted to take account of weather differences between 2010 and 2011 - by 2.1 percent.

Domestic energy fuel production fell by 19.2 percent in the third quarter of 2011, DECC said.

"Gas (production) fell by 29.4 (percent) as a result of maintenance work and slowdowns on a number of fields," DECC said.

Of electricity generated in the third quarter of 2011, DECC said that gas accounted for 46.5 percent of UK power generation in Q3, while coal accounted for 23.1 percent.

"Nuclear generation increased by 3.4 percentage points to account for 19.1 percent, whilst renewables share of electricity generation increased by 0.9 percentage points to 9.0 percent in the third quarter of 2011."

Due to high rainfall, DECC said that hydro generation increased by 41.3 percent on the third quarter of 2010.

Offshore wind increased by 30.5 percent, but onshore wind fell by 2.4 percent due to lower wind speeds, according to the report.

"Overall hydro and wind generation was 15.7 per cent higher than in the third quarter of 2010."

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)