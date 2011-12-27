* No trading during extended UK Christmas weekend
* Stormy weather expected for Wednesday
LONDON Dec 27 The UK gas system was tight
on Tuesday after a storm took out Norwegian North Sea gas flows
to Britain, but low demand at the end of Christmas meant that
supplies remained unthreatened.
Due to the extended Christmas bank holiday, there was no gas
trading for the UK's national balancing point (NBP) on Tuesday.
Norwegian gas flows to the United Kingdom remained choppy on
Tuesday as power began returning to Royal Dutch Shell's
Ormen Lange gas processing plant after storms cut off its
electricity.
Shell's plant on the Norwegian coast, which gets power from
Norway's public grid, can provide some 20 percent of Britain's
gas demand through the Langeled pipeline.
Power failed at key spots on Sunday and Monday as Atlantic
storm Dagmar harried Norway's coast.
Langeled flows to the UK had dropped from 60 tio 70 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day over the Christmas weekend to around
10 mcm on Monday and by Tuesday morning supplies were still
choppy around 25 mcm, according to data from the UK's National
Grid.
WEATHER
On Tuesday officials in Norway warned of potential new
trouble for power distribution and road and train traffic as a
second storm hit.
Britain's Met Office also issued severe weather warnings for
Northern Britain, and especially Scotland.
Conditions would be "windy across the UK with gales or
severe gales in the North. Frequent showers across northern and
northwestern areas with some hill snow. Feeling much colder than
recent days," the Met Office said.
For the New Year holiday weekend, Point Carbon's weather
forecasters said that a deep low over Iceland would be
dominating the UK, creating fresh to strong westerly winds and
mild conditions of 8-11 degrees Celsius.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
British gas demand for Tuesday stood at 260.5 mcm, down 60
mcm from the seasonal norm.
But the North Sea outages meant that despite the low demand,
the system would be 35.5 mcm short, meaning that suppliers would
have to increase imports from continental Europe or withdraw gas
from storage.
NBP gas storage levels stood around 86.8 percent at the
beginning of this week, according to data from Gas
Infrastructure Europe, down 10 percent since early December.
GAS-Please click on the following for information about UK
and Belgian prices, field maintenance and field start-ups.
UK natural gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR>
Belgian natural gas prices <0#ZEEGAS-RTR>
North Sea field start-ups
North Sea field maintenance
POWER
UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages
report
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, peak <0#ELPFR-RTR>
market report, Powernext,
Spectron baseload <0#FRBSLD-SPC>, off peak
<0#FROFPK-SPC>, peak <0#FRPEAK-SPC>
nuclear outages: report, offline
percentage EL-FROUTAGE-PC, offline capacity (MW)
EL-FROUTAGE-MW
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages, report
SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels
NORDIC: report
EU CARBON PRICES SPEEDGUIDE:
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein)