LONDON Dec 28 The UK gas system remained
tight on Wednesday after a storm took out Norwegian North Sea
gas flows to Britain at the beginning of the week, increasing
the need for storage withdrawals.
Norwegian gas flows from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen
Lange gas processing plant to the United Kingdom resumed on
Wednesday but remained below capacity after storms cut off its
electricity on Monday.
British gas prices for within-day delivery were at 54 pence
per therm at 1015 GMT, up from 52.85 pence at the end of the
previous session.
Prices for delivery the next day were 2.35 pence to 54.5
pence a therm.
Baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices for delivery on
Thursday were up 60 pence to 42.25 pound per megawatt-hour as
industrial demand picked up after the Christmas holidays.
Langeled flows to the UK had dropped from 60 to 70 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day over the Christmas weekend to around
10 mcm on Monday and by Wednesday morning supplies were still
choppy around 20 mcm, according to data from the UK's National
Grid.
Although mild weather meant that UK gas demand was around 58
million cubic metres (MCM) per day below the seasonal norm,
National Grid data suggested that the supply cuts from Norway
left Britain's gas market 33 mcm short of supplies, and Point
Carbon said that there would be a need for higher storage
withdrawals to balance the system.
WEATHER
The UK's Met Office said that Thursday's weather was
expected to be "generally colder, cloudy and unsettled, with
showers or longer spells of rain chiefly affecting the north and
west, with hill snow in the north."
