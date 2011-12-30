* But overal spot price levels remain low on mild weather
* Weak economy pulls NBP summer 2012 gas to 10 month low
LONDON Dec 30 British prompt gas prices
rose on the last trading day of the year as gas flows from
continental Europe dropped, but the New Year weekend and mild
weather meant that they remained at overall low levels.
Gas prices for within-day delivery stood at 52 pence per
therm at 1145 GMT on Friday, up 0.5 pence since Thursday.
Day-ahead gas prices were up 0.95 pence to 53 pence a therm.
Despite the slight drop in gas flows from continental
Europe, the UK gas system was around 5 million cubic metres
(mcm) oversupplied on Friday with flows of 286.4 mcm expected
for Friday, according to data from National Grid.
At 281.4 mcm a day, demand was over 38 mcm a day below the
seasonal norm.
The weak demand was mostly due to above average temperatures
that continued to dominate the UK.
The UK's Met Office said it expected "little overall change
with outbreaks of rain or drizzle continuing across western
areas and a few bright spells in the east of the country. Quite
windy and mild."
As a result of the mild weather, spot gas prices remained
close to their lowest level since the beginning of the winter
heating season in October.
Further out on the price curve, the NBP summer 2012 gas
contract remained below 55 pence per therm on Friday morning,
its lowest value since the beginning of February.
In the power market, baseload (24 hours delivery) prices for
delivery on Tuesday tracked movements in the gas market and rose
by 65 pence a megawatt-hour (MWh) to 61.25 pounds per MWh.
TECHNICALS
NBP summer 2012 gas prices remained below 55 pence per therm
on Friday morning, their lowest value since early February.
This means that the contract will close 20 percent lower
than in late August when current downtrend began, and that all
gains made on the back of supply cuts during the Arab spring
have been erased.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals have
diverged back into negativity, and the MACD waves have been in a
steady downtrend since late March.
The relative strength index (RSI) is heading for 30 points,
which would imply an oversold market and could trigger some
technical buying early in 2012.
However, the 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA)
value has crossed its 200 DMA equivalent on the downside for the
first (and only) time this year, indicating more downside
momentum.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein)