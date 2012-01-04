* Spot buoyed by undersupplied system

* Storage withdrawals cut as Vesterled doubles supply

* Three-week temperature outlook above-average, caps gains

LONDON, Jan 4 British prompt gas prices rose on Wednesday because supplies were short but gains were capped by stable Norwegian and North Sea production, while topped up inventories and warm weather flattened prices along the forward curve.

The UK gas market was about 16 million cubic metres/day undersupplied at 1100 GMT.

Gas prices for day-ahead delivery stood at 52.65 pence/therm, up just 0.35 pence, and gas for immediate delivery made slight gains to 53 pence, driven by mid-morning supply shortfalls in part due to a sharp cut in storage withdrawals compared with overnight levels.

Flows from Rough, the UK's biggest underground site, fell to zero from 25 mcm/day, which was in part offset by rising Norwegian deliveries, real-time data from National Grid showed.

Norway's Vesterled pipeline doubled flows to 34 mcm/day earlier this morning, while flows from Langeled - the main artery supplying Britain with gas - steadied at 70 mcm/day.

Gas for delivery in February rose more than half a penny to 53.25 pence.

Benchmark summer 2012 gas made gains of 0.30 pence to trade at 53.20 pence at 1100 GMT.

"I expect prices to stay rangebound and to trade in a range of 52 pence and 54 pence," a source from a major European utility said of the next three weeks.

Traders said mild temperatures that continue to dominate Britain were the main reason for the low prompt gas prices.

Market analysts at Point Carbon revised down their heating demand expectations by 12 mcm/day compared with Tuesday levels, owing to warmer weather.

WEATHER

Forecasters expect no change in weather patterns over the next 10-day period, predicting generally mild and at times unsettled and windy conditions, Point Carbon said.

Forecastng three weeks ahead, Britain's Met Office said daytime temperatures will often be near or above-average, but cited a risk of frost.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Daily demand was 7 percent below seasonal norms at 312 mcm/day, while the supply outlook improved after output from UK Continental Shelf fields rose 16 mcm/day compared with Tuesday.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 gas technicals remained extremely weak at the beginning of the year.

Price levels are now almost 23 percent lower than when the current downtrend began in late August 2011.

POWER

In the power market, day-ahead baseload prices for delivery on Thursday tracked movements in the gas market, trading at about 40.10 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Anthony Barker)