* Spot buoyed by undersupplied system

* Storage withdrawals cut as Vesterled doubles supply

* Three-week temperature outlook above-average, caps gains (Updates prices, adds news)

LONDON, Jan 4 British prompt gas prices rose on Wednesday as the system was undersupplied, after overnight storage withdrawals stopped, but gains were capped by stable Norwegian and North Sea production and mild weather .

The UK gas market was about 12 million cubic metres/day undersupplied at 1624 GMT.

Gas prices for day-ahead delivery stood at 52.55 pence per therm, up just 0.25 pence day on day, and gas for immediate delivery made slight gains to 53.10 pence, driven by mid-morning supply shortfalls in part due to a sharp cut in storage withdrawals compared with overnight levels.

Flows from Rough, the UK's biggest underground gas storage site, fell to zero from 25 mcm/day, which was in part offset by rising Norwegian deliveries, real-time data from National Grid showed.

Norway's Vesterled pipeline doubled flows to 34 mcm/day earlier on Wednesday, while flows from Langeled - the main artery supplying Britain with Norwegian gas - steadied at 70 mcm/day.

Imports from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline were also stable at around 27 mcm/day and flows were expected to remain steady despite a technical fault on one of the gas heaters at the British Bacton terminal, the company said.

"I expect prices to stay rangebound and to trade in a range of 52 pence and 54 pence," a source from a major European utility said of the next three weeks.

Traders said mild temperatures that continue to dominate Britain were the main reason for the low prompt gas prices.

Market analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, revised down their heating demand expectations by 12 mcm/day compared with Tuesday levels, owing to warmer weather.

Gas for delivery in February rose nearly half a penny to 53.15 pence, while benchmark summer 2012 gas fell 0.15 pence to 52.75 pence, defying bullish trading in the crude market which was supported by the potential for fresh Iran oil import sanctions by EU countries.

U.N.-backed carbon credits also fell to a fresh record low on Wednesday afternoon at 3.79 euros per tonne.

WEATHER

Forecasters expect no change in weather patterns over the next 10-day period, predicting generally mild and at times unsettled and windy conditions, Point Carbon said.

Forecastng three weeks ahead, Britain's Met Office said daytime temperatures will often be near or above-average, but cited a risk of frost.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Daily demand was 4 percent below seasonal norms at 318 mcm/day, while the supply outlook improved after output from UK Continental Shelf fields rose 16 mcm/day compared with Tuesday.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 gas technicals remained extremely weak, slipping 23 percent below levels seen when the current downtrend began in late August 2011.

POWER

In the power market, day-ahead baseload prices fell on Wednesday on the back of strong wind power production forecasts amid strong storms and high imports from neighbouring markets.

Day-ahead power fell 40 pence to 40.10 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) as wind power production was forecast to reach a high of 3,500 MW on Wednesday, National Grid data showed.

Britain was also importing at full capacity from the Netherlands and France, making use of cheaper power from the continentent, where stroms also boosted wind power output.

Carbon prices also weighed on summer 2012 UK power, which slipped 25 pence to 41.85 pounds. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)