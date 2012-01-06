* Forward contracts counter gains on crude oil

* Spot price discounts to Feb, March keep storage levels up

* Mild weather forecasts check price rises

London, Jan 6 (Reuters)- - British prompt gas prices made slight gains on Friday on supply shortfalls after storage withdrawals stopped, but mild weather forecasts and stable North Sea and Norwegian production checked the bullish momentum.

Gas for delivery later this year and in 2013 traded lower, countering a rise in crude oil prices as mounting tension between Iran and Western powers raised the possibility of supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gas for immediate delivery added 0.20 pence to 52.50 pence per therm and day-ahead gas gained a fraction at 52.75 pence, guided higher by supply shortfalls.

Near-term prices moved closer together and showed weak discounts to February and March contracts, preserving reserves of stored gas and reinforcing a relatively flat price curve.

Benchmark summer 2012 gas decreased by 0.10 pence to 52.40 pence, contrary to trends in crude oil, with which forward contracts are typically correlated.

WEATHER

Forecasts for mild temperatures over the next three weeks kept a lid on gas prices and reduced spreads between delivery periods as traders struggled with low trading volumes.

Britain's Met Office expects temperatures to be around or slightly above seasonal norms but warned of a "trend to slightly colder conditions towards the end of the period".

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK gas system was undersupplied by 13 million cubic meters/day, although there was ample flexible capacity to correct the imbalance.

Norway delivered about a third of Britain's daily demand on Friday, or 100 mcm/day, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals sent out a further 40 mcm/day and the rest came from UK offshore fields.

Seaborne shipments of LNG from Qatar looked healthy for the next week, with another fresh delivery announced on Friday.

POWER

In Britain's power market, day-ahead baseload prices edged higher in line with the gas market and as wind power production levels dropped off from levels seen earlier this week.

Day-ahead traded about 5 pence higher at 40.50 pounds per megawatt-hour.

Wind power output was predicted to drop to around 700 MW on Friday, compared with highs above 3,500 MW seen on Wednesday and Thursday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)