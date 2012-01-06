* Forward contracts counter gains on crude oil
* Spot price discounts to Feb, March keep storage levels up
* Mild weather forecasts check price rises
London, Jan 6 (Reuters)- - British prompt gas prices
made slight gains on Friday on supply shortfalls after storage
withdrawals stopped, but mild weather forecasts and stable North
Sea and Norwegian production checked the bullish momentum.
Gas for delivery later this year and in 2013 traded lower,
countering a rise in crude oil prices as mounting tension
between Iran and Western powers raised the possibility of supply
disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.
Gas for immediate delivery added 0.20 pence to 52.50 pence
per therm and day-ahead gas gained a fraction at 52.75
pence, guided higher by supply shortfalls.
Near-term prices moved closer together and showed weak
discounts to February and March contracts, preserving reserves
of stored gas and reinforcing a relatively flat price curve.
Benchmark summer 2012 gas decreased by 0.10 pence
to 52.40 pence, contrary to trends in crude oil, with which
forward contracts are typically correlated.
WEATHER
Forecasts for mild temperatures over the next three weeks
kept a lid on gas prices and reduced spreads between delivery
periods as traders struggled with low trading volumes.
Britain's Met Office expects temperatures to be around or
slightly above seasonal norms but warned of a "trend to slightly
colder conditions towards the end of the period".
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The UK gas system was undersupplied by 13 million cubic
meters/day, although there was ample flexible capacity to
correct the imbalance.
Norway delivered about a third of Britain's daily demand on
Friday, or 100 mcm/day, while liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals sent out a further 40 mcm/day and the rest came from
UK offshore fields.
Seaborne shipments of LNG from Qatar looked healthy for the
next week, with another fresh delivery announced on Friday.
POWER
In Britain's power market, day-ahead baseload prices edged
higher in line with the gas market and as wind power production
levels dropped off from levels seen earlier this week.
Day-ahead traded about 5 pence higher at 40.50 pounds per
megawatt-hour.
Wind power output was predicted to drop to around 700 MW on
Friday, compared with highs above 3,500 MW seen on Wednesday and
Thursday.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)