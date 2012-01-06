* Summer 2012 gas at lowest since late Nov. 2010

* Deutsche Bank cuts NBP forecast on low demand outlook

* Summer 2012 technicals point at buying incentive (Updates throughout)

LONDON, Jan 6 British benchmark front-season gas fell to the lowest level in over 13 months on Friday as bearish crude prices weighed on the wider energy complex and a bleak outlook for gas demand amid worsening economic conditions provided little incentive to buy.

The summer 2012 NBP gas contract fell to 52.10 pence per therm on Friday afternoon, the lowest since late November 2010, as Brent crude ticked below the $113 per barrel mark on a stronger dollar.

Deutsche Bank also revised down its price forecast for the 2012 full-year gas contract, saying gas demand was unlikely to gain in Britain this year.

"Our revised forecast for benchmark UK natural gas prices is lower as a result of the weaker demand outlook, and consequently we expect prices to trade near or even above fuel-switching prices while oversupply conditions persist, but still considerably below the indicative oil-indexed formula price," the bank said in its Commodities Outlook report on Friday.

Looking at technical indicators for the summer 2012 contract, the recent lows could prompt some buying activity as the relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals lie at their lowest since the contract's first day of trading in early 2010.

Gas prices for immediate delivery gained 0.45 pence to 52.85 pence per therm, rising on the back of an undersupplied system.

But mild weather conditions kept gas demand nearly 10 percent below seasonal norms which capped gains.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office expected temperatures to be around or slightly above seasonal norms but warned of a "trend to slightly colder conditions towards the end of the 16-to-30-day period."

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK gas system was undersupplied by 6 million cubic meters per day, although there was ample flexible capacity to correct the imbalance.

Norway delivered about a third of Britain's daily demand on Friday, or 100 mcm/day, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals sent out a further 40 mcm/day and the rest came from UK offshore fields.

Seaborne shipments of LNG from Qatar looked healthy for the next week, with another fresh delivery announced on Friday.

POWER

British day-ahead power prices were slightly lower day on day as wind power production was expected to pick up again and nuclear reactor restarts helped create healthy supply margins.

Power for Monday delivery traded at 40.35 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 15 pence day on day. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)