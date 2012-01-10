* Day-ahead buoyed by demand outlook

* February gas up on LNG supply concerns

* UK LNG imports reversed growth trend in Nov, Dec

London, Jan 10 British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday morning after achieving 4 percent gains in the previous session, triggered by downward revised temperature forecasts.

UK NBP day-ahead gas made slight gains at 54.60 pence/therm as bullish momentum from Monday's session carried over and was propped up by a stronger demand outlook from system operator National Grid.

The network manager expected Wednesday demand to rise 4 percent ahead of an expected dip in temperatures to slightly below seasonal normal for the first time in weeks from Friday.

Gas demand will stay below seasonal average levels despite the colder spell, according to National Grid's five-day demand forecast, with demand peaking on Wednesday and then deteriorating into the weekend.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.25 pence to 54.45 pence on good supply and mild temperatures, which is keeping a lid on demand, currently pegged 16 percent below average levels.

Month-ahead gas added 0.15 pence at 55.40 pence as traders introduced risk premiums to reflect an uncertain LNG supply outlook, a source from a UK utility said.

British LNG imports in November and December dropped 35 percent and 26 percent, respectively, on the previous year period, snapping a sustained period of import growth, data from Houston-based energy consultancy NATS show.

That landmark development was expected to extend into January, NATS analysts told Reuters, citing thin west-bound tanker traffic through the Suez Canal and increasing diversions of Middle Eastern supply towards Asia.

Strong spot fundamentals drove a half penny gain on the summer 2012 gas contract at 54.25 pence, somewhat improving the contract's technical indicators although it still traded well below its 50 and 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) levels.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office forecast lower temperatures from Thursday to around 6 degrees Celsius heading into the weekend.

Colder-than-average temperatures were expected to last early into next week, followed by a return to seasonal norms.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK gas system was 30 million cubic meters/day oversupplied, according to flow data from National Grid, with demand weak compared to the time of year.

POWER

In the power market day-ahead baseload turned 45 pence higher to 42.1 pounds per megawatt hour in early-morning trading as imports from France gathered pace.

Coal kept up its price advantage against gas as a power plant fuel, contributing more than 47 percent of all electricity generation while gas provided just 27.4 percent. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)