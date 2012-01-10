* Day-ahead buoyed by demand outlook
* February gas up on LNG supply concerns
* UK LNG imports reversed growth trend in Nov, Dec
London, Jan 10 British prompt gas prices
rose on Tuesday morning after achieving 4 percent gains in the
previous session, triggered by downward revised temperature
forecasts.
UK NBP day-ahead gas made slight gains at 54.60
pence/therm as bullish momentum from Monday's session carried
over and was propped up by a stronger demand outlook from system
operator National Grid.
The network manager expected Wednesday demand to rise 4
percent ahead of an expected dip in temperatures to slightly
below seasonal normal for the first time in weeks from Friday.
Gas demand will stay below seasonal average levels despite
the colder spell, according to National Grid's five-day demand
forecast, with demand peaking on Wednesday and then
deteriorating into the weekend.
Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.25 pence to 54.45 pence on
good supply and mild temperatures, which is keeping a lid on
demand, currently pegged 16 percent below average levels.
Month-ahead gas added 0.15 pence at 55.40 pence as traders
introduced risk premiums to reflect an uncertain LNG supply
outlook, a source from a UK utility said.
British LNG imports in November and December dropped 35
percent and 26 percent, respectively, on the previous year
period, snapping a sustained period of import growth, data from
Houston-based energy consultancy NATS show.
That landmark development was expected to extend into
January, NATS analysts told Reuters, citing thin west-bound
tanker traffic through the Suez Canal and increasing diversions
of Middle Eastern supply towards Asia.
Strong spot fundamentals drove a half penny gain on the
summer 2012 gas contract at 54.25 pence, somewhat
improving the contract's technical indicators although it still
traded well below its 50 and 100 exponential daily moving
average (DMA) levels.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office forecast lower temperatures from
Thursday to around 6 degrees Celsius heading into the weekend.
Colder-than-average temperatures were expected to last early
into next week, followed by a return to seasonal norms.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The UK gas system was 30 million cubic meters/day
oversupplied, according to flow data from National Grid, with
demand weak compared to the time of year.
POWER
In the power market day-ahead baseload turned 45 pence
higher to 42.1 pounds per megawatt hour in early-morning trading
as imports from France gathered pace.
Coal kept up its price advantage against gas as a power
plant fuel, contributing more than 47 percent of all electricity
generation while gas provided just 27.4 percent.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)