London, Jan 13 British prompt gas prices made slight gains on Friday morning as lower temperatures supported heating demand but strong supply capped upward momentum.

Gas for delivery on Monday inched 0.10 pence higher at 55.50 pence/therm in response to cooling temperatures and expectations of higher demand.

Within-day day gas defied bullish weather signals, however, turning about 0.30 pence lower in morning trading to 55.20 pence due to an oversupplied system while demand was pegged 4 percent below seasonal norms.

Month-ahead gas fell 0.35 pence at 54.85 pence in line with declines across the forward curve.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract lost half a penny at 53.20 pence.

"We'll look for a pullback now as the market has broken downtrend resistance and posted a strong 'bullish engulfing' reversal pattern," a major brokerage said.

The brokerage predicted a retracement to between 57.75 pence and 59.20 pence per therm across prompt contracts.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office predicted cold weather over the next five days but then expects a brief transition to milder weather conditions before another cold snap.

"The cold weather could undercut the large storage overhang we have at the moment ...an intense cold snap doesn't look likely to happen at the moment, but it could happen," a trade source from a major UK utility said.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK system was about 14 milion cubic metres/day oversupplied, on the back of strong Norwegian supplies and as withdrawals from underground storage ramped higher.

POWER

UK day-ahead power prices fell 1.90 pounds at 40 pounds per megawatt hour on healthy supply margins as Britain imported more electricity from France and the Netherlands. (Editing by Jason Neely)