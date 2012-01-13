* Within-day falls as supply trumps bullish weather
* Demand 4 pct below seasonal average
* Brokerage predicts retracement at 57.75-59.20 pence/therm
London, Jan 13 British prompt gas prices
made slight gains on Friday morning as lower temperatures
supported heating demand but strong supply capped upward
momentum.
Gas for delivery on Monday inched 0.10 pence higher
at 55.50 pence/therm in response to cooling temperatures and
expectations of higher demand.
Within-day day gas defied bullish weather signals, however,
turning about 0.30 pence lower in morning trading to 55.20 pence
due to an oversupplied system while demand was pegged 4 percent
below seasonal norms.
Month-ahead gas fell 0.35 pence at 54.85 pence in line with
declines across the forward curve.
The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract lost half
a penny at 53.20 pence.
"We'll look for a pullback now as the market has broken
downtrend resistance and posted a strong 'bullish engulfing'
reversal pattern," a major brokerage said.
The brokerage predicted a retracement to between 57.75 pence
and 59.20 pence per therm across prompt contracts.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office predicted cold weather over the next
five days but then expects a brief transition to milder weather
conditions before another cold snap.
"The cold weather could undercut the large storage overhang
we have at the moment ...an intense cold snap doesn't look
likely to happen at the moment, but it could happen," a trade
source from a major UK utility said.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The UK system was about 14 milion cubic metres/day
oversupplied, on the back of strong Norwegian supplies and as
withdrawals from underground storage ramped higher.
POWER
UK day-ahead power prices fell 1.90 pounds at 40 pounds per
megawatt hour on healthy supply margins as Britain imported more
electricity from France and the Netherlands.
(Editing by Jason Neely)