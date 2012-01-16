(Corrects price to 53.75 pence in paragraph 2)
* NBP Summer 2012 gas at lowest since late 2010
* Falls in line with power, coal prices
LONDON, Jan 16 UK gas prices fell on
Monday morning as healthy supplies kept a lid on spot prices,
despite cold weather, while forward prices dropped along with
power and coal prices on the worsening economic outlook.
Within-day gas fell nearly one penny to 53.75 pence per
therm as the gas system remained well balanced despite demand
levels rising to nearly 365 million cubic metres (mcm) per day,
almost 30 mcm above the seasonal norm, according to National
Grid data.
Gas for delivery on Tuesday was trading around 53.30 at 1030
GMT, down over 1.5 pence since Friday afternoon.
With consumption for day-ahead forecast largely in line with
today's consumption, analysts at Point Carbon said their price
outlook was between 55.3 and 54.3 pence per therm.
Around 43.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), power prices
for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday also remained weak
for the time of year.
At forecast flows of 360 mcm for Monday, the system was only
slightly short, meaning that the remaining demand would easily
be covered either by imports or withdrawals from the UK's well
stocked gas storage sites.
"Storage withdrawals are very strong this morning and could
remain close to capacity for day-ahead," Point Carbon said.
British gas storage sites were filled to almost 86 percent
on Sunday, compared with a European average of 73 percent,
according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
Further out on the price curve, benchmark front-season gas
fell to 51.35 pence per therm, its lowest level since late
November 2010, reflecting losses in the power and coal markets,
which also fell to late 2010 lows.
Traders said the drops were largely a result of the
worsening economic outlook in Europe following the credit
downgrade of nine euro zone countries late on Friday by a major
rating agency.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office said Tuesday's temperatures would
likely remain similar to those seen on Monday and during the
weekend, with freezing temperatures possible in many parts of
the UK.
By Wednesday, however, milder weather was expected to take
over much of Britain.
TECHNICALS
Technical indicators for the UK's NBP summer 2012 gas
contracts were bearish on Monday morning, with the relative
strength index (RSI) hitting 30 points, implying an oversold
market and opening the possibility of some technical buying.
However, the contract's moving average
convergence-divergence (MACD) signal lines have converged so far
on the downside and are now about to cross, implying more
bearish price momentum.
At 51.35 pence per therm, the product is at its lowest value
since November 2010.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)