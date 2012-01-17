* Warmer UK weather outlook reduces gas demand
* Power supply improved by return of Sizewell B1 reactor
* Summer 2012 gas prices remain at 13-month low
LONDON, Jan 17 British prompt gas and
power prices fell on Tuesday as an outlook for milder weather
and improved supplies took pressure from the system, while the
forward market remained depressed on the weak economic outlook.
Within-day gas prices were trading at 52.65 pence per therm
at 1111 GMT, down over a pence since the same time the previous
day. Day-ahead gas prices were also down one pence to 52.25
pence per therm.
The weaker spot gas prices were a result of rising
temperatures and healthy supplies.
"Consumption is forecast substantially down this morning
giving a clear bearish signal for day-ahead," analysts at Point
Carbon said, adding that its price outlook was between 51 and
53.2 pence per therm.
The UK's Met Office said that weather conditions were
expected to become "much milder across England and Wales" by
Wednesday, with midday temperatures expected to rise from just
above zero degrees Celsius on Tuesday to almost double-digit
figures a day later.
Around 351 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, gas
consumption for Tuesday was expected to be around 15.5 mcm above
the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.
With supplies around 344.5 mcm, the system was only slightly
undersupplied, and storage withdrawals would easily be able to
compensate.
UK gas storage sites were filled to almost 85 percent on
Monday, compared with a European average of 73 percent,
according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.
In the power market, spot prices were also down, with the
day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) contract shedding 3
pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 40.50 pounds a MWh.
The drop came on the back of milder weather and the return
of EDF Energy's 30 megawatt Sizewell B1 nuclear reactor
to the grid.
Further out on the price curve, British summer gas prices
remained at a 13-month low around 51.25 pence per therm as the
economic outlook for Europe remained bleak and the gas market
oversupplied.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Jane Baird)