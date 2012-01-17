* Warmer UK weather forecast reduces gas demand outlook
* Power supply improved by return of Sizewell B1 reactor
LONDON Jan 17 British prompt gas prices
fell to the lowest level this year as mild weather forecasts and
improved supplies took pressure from the system, while the
forward market received a slight push from positive economic
data.
Within-day gas prices fell to a 2012 low of 51.80 pence per
therm on Tuesday afternoon, down more than two pence on the
previous session and day-ahead gas prices also slipped, trading
down to 52.00 pence.
The weaker spot gas prices were a result of milder weather
and healthy supplies, despite a rise in demand above seasonal
norms on Tuesday.
"Consumption is forecast substantially down this morning
giving a clear bearish signal for day-ahead," analysts at Point
Carbon said, adding that its price outlook was between 51 and
53.20 pence per therm.
The UK's Met Office said that weather conditions were
expected to become "much milder across England and Wales" by
Wednesday, with midday temperatures expected to rise from just
above zero degrees Celsius on Tuesday to almost double-digit
figures a day later.
At around 355 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, gas
consumption for Tuesday was expected to be around 6 percent
above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.
UK gas storage sites were filled to almost 85 percent on
Monday, compared with a European average of 73 percent,
according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.
Curve gas trading was slightly firmer on Tuesday afternoon
as UK inflation figures fell sharply in December and investor
confidence in Germany posted a record rise in January.
Benchmark summer 2012 gas rose 0.10 pence to 51.35 pence per
therm.
POWER
In the power market, spot prices were also down, with the
day-ahead baseload contract shedding 3 pounds per megawatt-hour
(MWh) to 40.50 pounds a MWh.
The drop came on the back of milder weather and the return
of EDF Energy's 630 megawatt Sizewell B1 nuclear
reactor to the grid.
