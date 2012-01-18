* Lower LNG send-out, storage withdrawals tightens supply
* British storage sites hold 81 pct more gas vs prior year
* Met Office sees average temperatures in Jan, warns of cold
risk
London, Jan. 18 British prompt gas prices
rebounded slightly on Wednesday due to a relief rally after
prices slumped to a three-week low on Tuesday and supply fell
short of demand.
Within-day gas prices rose 0.60 pence at 52.60 pence per
therm after touching a 2012 low of 51.80 pence on Tuesday
afternoon, with day-ahead gas trading at the same
level.
A drop in terminal send-out and a slower pace of storage
withdrawals made the system slightly undersupplied, data from
National Grid showed.
The network manager forecast gas demand at 335 million cubic
meters/day, which is pegged about 4 percent below the seasonal
average as mild temperatures prompt households to turn down
thermostats.
Gas-fired heating is the main driver of UK winter demand.
"LNG throughput is low but that's not surprising given the
shape of the forward curve and low prices," a trader from a
major UK utility said.
Month-ahead gained 0.55 pence at 52.6 pence in line with
other prompt contracts, while the benchmark summer 2012 gas
contract rose slightly to 51.65 pence.
Overall gas market sentiment remains bearish despite the
slight uptick in prices. The UK currently has 81 percent higher
stocks in storage than this time last year, while ample
Norwegian imports and domestic production has subdued pricing
volatility.
Exports to Europe rose to 15 million cubic meters.
WEATHER
The UK Met Office forecast that temperatures in January will
likely remain around seasonal average levels with the potential
for some milder weather scattered over the next two weeks.
"However there is also a significant risk of much colder
weather becoming established right across the UK, with snow in
places and widespread overnight frosts," it said.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The system was about 4 million cu m/d undersupplied on the
back of sharp cuts in storage withdrawals and lower send-outs
from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.
POWER
In the power market, spot prices were down, with the
day-ahead baseload contract slipping 30 pence to 40.20 pounds a
MWh.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)