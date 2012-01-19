* UK gas system around 10 mcm/day oversupplied
* Gas storage levels well above 80 percent
* High wind speeds to drive up power output overnight
LONDON, Jan 19 British prompt gas prices
fell near 2012 lows again on Thursday as gas demand slipped 9
percent below seasonal norms with the return of milder weather,
although weak technicals could trigger some buying action on the
curve.
Gas for within-day delivery fell to 51.75 pence per therm at
0942 GMT, trading near 2012 lows reached earlier this week, as
temperatures climbed again and weighed on consumption levels.
"We have quite a long system today and forecasts are a bit
warmer, so we could see a few more weak days ahead," said one
gas market analyst at a utility.
The UK gas market was amply supplied with over 10 million
cubic metres per (mcm/day) in oversupply, helped by stable
overseas imports, National Grid data showed.
Friday gas also traded down at 51.75 pence, with
temperatures forecast well above freezing point.
Gas storage levels were still over 80 percent full and
analysts expected relatively low withdrawals to continue.
"We expect the need for withdrawals in the 30-40 mcm/d range
this week and next, with lower need during the weekends," said
analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
Benchmark summer 2012 gas briefly slipped below
the 51-pence mark early on Thursday but technical indicators
were at such weak levels that some technical buying could be
triggered.
The contract remains well below its 50, 100 and 200
exponential daily moving average (DMA) values around 56.20,
58.90 and 60 pence, respectively.
The contract's relative strength index (RSI) has dropped
below 30 points, implying an oversold market, and moving average
convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are at their lowest levels
since early 2010.
Additionally, the contract has been in a constant downward
trend since last hitting a peak at around 68.50 pence in August
2011.
POWER
Day-ahead power prices were largely unchanged, with high
wind speeds expected to bring more wind power production
overnight, counter-balancing ongoing nuclear reactor outages.
Spot baseload power rose just 5 pence to 40.25 pounds per
megawatt-hour on Thursday.
Wind farms are forecast to add up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) at
peak time overnight, National Grid data showed.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by Henning
Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)