* Prompt defies weak supply-demand fundamentals
* Market structure cuts out significant storage withdrawals
* UK temperatures forecast above-average in May, June
London, March 19 British prompt gas prices rose
on Monday morning as output from liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals lagged expectations and fresh nuclear outages put
pressure on gas plants to plug the gap.
Within-day gas prices defied the impact of a 6 percent drop
in demand caused by rising temperatures, adding 1.25 pence to 61
pence per therm at 10:45 GMT, while Tuesday gas rose
half a penny to 60.80 pence.
The structure of the near-term market incentivized operators
to inject gas into underground storage sites, instead of drawing
down inventories as typical during March, eliminating a key
source of flexible supply which supported gains, a trader said.
Near-term prices were slightly discounted to the month-ahead
contract at 61.20 pence, signaling more profit for traders that
sell stored gas at a later date.
The market ignored downward pressures on price such as warm
weather, oversupply, weak demand forecasts and resuming output
from Statoil's Statfjord C oil and gas platform in the
North Sea.
"LNG send-out is still low especially from the Isle of Grain
terminal, despite a shipment expected this week - we would have
expected flows to be higher" a gas market analyst said.
LNG terminals tend to increase output ahead of fresh
deliveries as it clears space in storage tanks.
The Qatari tanker Al Thumama will dock at the terminal in
southeast England on Wednesday.
A two percent rise in oil prices on Friday from ongoing
tensions over Iran's nuclear program and threats to disrupt
supply underpinned the gains in curve gas prices on Monday, a
trader said.
The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose 1.25
pence on the day to 61.10 pence, shrugging off a dip in crude
oil prices on Monday.
Britain and most of Europe will see warmer-than-average
temperatures between May and June, Weather Services
International (WSI) forecast on Monday, although April should
see below-normal temperatures in the UK.
The UK gas market was 10 million cubic meters oversupplied
earlier this morning, before balancing out later in the session.
In the power market, day-ahead baseload rose 45 pence to
47.2 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday following another
nuclear outage, bringing the total amount of idled nuclear
capacity in Britain up to 3,910 MW.
That forced greater reliance on more expensive gas-fired
power generation. More than 27 percent of the country's
electricity was produced from gas on Monday, up from 23.1
percent on Sunday, reflecting the impact of the nuclear outage.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)