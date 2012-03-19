* Market structure cuts out significant storage withdrawals

* UK temperatures forecast above-average in May, June

* EDF Energy nuclear reactor stops for unplanned outage (Updates prices, adds power market details)

LONDON, March 19 British prompt gas prices rose on Monday as output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals lagged expectations and fresh nuclear outages put pressure on gas plants to plug the gap.

Within-day gas prices defied the impact of an 8 percent drop in demand caused by rising temperatures, adding 1.75 pence to 61.50 pence per therm at 1724 GMT, while Tuesday gas rose more than half a penny to 60.90 pence.

The structure of the near-term market incentivised operators to inject gas into underground storage sites, instead of drawing down inventories as typical during March, eliminating a key source of flexible supply which supported gains, a trader said.

Spot prices were slightly discounted to the month-ahead contract which traded at 61.00 pence, signalling more profit for traders that sell stored gas at a later date.

The market ignored downward pressures on prices such as warm weather, oversupply, weak demand forecasts and resuming output from Statoil's Statfjord C oil and gas platform in the North Sea.

"LNG send-out is still low especially from the Isle of Grain terminal, despite a shipment expected this week - we would have expected flows to be higher" a gas market analyst said.

LNG terminals tend to increase output ahead of fresh deliveries as it clears space in storage tanks.

The Qatari tanker Al Thumama will dock at the terminal in southeast England on Wednesday.

Britain and most of Europe will see warmer-than-average temperatures between May and June, Weather Services International (WSI) forecast on Monday, although April should see below-normal temperatures in the UK.

A two percent rise in oil prices on Friday from ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and threats to disrupt supply underpinned the gains in curve gas prices on Monday, a trader said.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose 1.35 pence on the day to 61.20 pence, shrugging off a dip in crude oil prices on Monday.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload rose 45 pence to 47.20 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday following an unplanned nuclear outage over the weekend, bringing the total amount of unavailable nuclear capacity in Britain up to 3,910 MW.

That forced greater reliance on more expensive gas-fired power generation. Around 30 percent of the country's electricity was produced from gas on Monday, up from 23.1 percent on Sunday, reflecting the impact of the nuclear outage, National Grid data showed.

Four nuclear units are planned to return to service next week, taking some pressure off week-ahead prices which slipped to 46.85 pounds. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)