London, March 21 British prompt gas prices slipped on Wednesday morning despite an undersupplied system and worries over deteriorating liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports that previously provided a quarter of UK supply.

UK seaborne gas imports halved in January year on year, frequently providing less than 10 percent of total supply during the month, analysis of flow and import data shows.

Despite concerns, near-term and later-dated gas contracts shed gains on Wednesday as forecasters predicted above-average temperatures over the next 10 days, about 2-3 degrees Celsius more than normal, which weighed on gas demand.

Day-ahead gas fell 0.60 pence lower at 60.40 pence per therm due in part to warm weather and the fact that the transmission network was oversupplied earlier this morning.

Gas for immediate delivery was little changed at 60.90 pence.

UK LNG deliveries slumped at rapid rates over the past six months near to bare minimum levels as Qatar, the country's main supplier, re-directs cargoes to higher-paying markets in Asia.

"There is a lot less LNG coming and that's where a lot of the underlying bullishness in UK prices is coming from," one trader from a major European utility said.

"LNG diversions have added between 10-15 pence per therm to the price of UK gas over the past months," he added.

A discount of prompt gas prices to the month-ahead contract continued to support injections into underground storage sites, rising to 25 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday.

That, combined with rising exports to mainland Europe, at 15 mcm/day, will prevent bigger price slides, analysts at Point Carbon said.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract fell 0.35 pence to 61 pence, shrugging off gains in crude oil.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK gas market opened 9 mcm/day oversupplied with gas earlier this morning - before becoming 6 mcm/day undersupplied later in the session.

POWER

British electricity prices eased slightly on Tuesday on the back of healthy supply margins, but with nearly 4 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity out of service prices remained high.

Day-ahead baseload fell 25 pence to 46.25 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)